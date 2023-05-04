Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid Start to 2023

Designated News Release

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - "Wheaton's high-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets delivered a solid performance to start the year, resulting in revenue of $214 million and robust cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "First quarter production was ahead of Company expectations, and as we continue to see positive developments at a number of our key assets including Salobo and Constancia, we expect to see significant production growth throughout 2023, culminating in a strong second half of the year. Notably, implicit in our five-year annual average production guidance, is an impressive organic growth profile of over 40%, with two-thirds coming from assets already in operation. In addition, our corporate development team remains exceptionally busy evaluating new opportunities, and as always, Wheaton is focused on ensuring our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all of our stakeholders."

Solid Financial Results and Strong Balance Sheet

First quarter of 2023: $214 million in revenue, $135 million in operating cash flow, $111 million in net earnings and $104 million in adjusted net earnings 1

in revenue, in operating cash flow, in net earnings and in adjusted net earnings A cash balance of $800 million and no debt as at March 31, 2023

and no debt as at Undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility with a July 18, 2027 maturity date

revolving credit facility with a maturity date Declared a quarterly dividend1 of $0.15 per common share

High Quality Asset Base

Streaming agreements on 20 operating mines and 12 development projects

93% of attributable production from assets in the lowest half of their respective cost curves 2, 3

30 years of mine life based on Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and potential additional mine life from mineral resource conversion and exploration 2 , 4

Attributable gold equivalent production 3 ("GEOs") of 141,800 ounces in the first quarter of 2023

("GEOs") of 141,800 ounces in the first quarter of 2023 Production from Salobo in the first quarter of 2023 was 43,700 ounces of gold, an increase of over 15% relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, due to steady ramp up of the Salobo III expansion

As per Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay"), full mining activities at the Constancia mine resumed in the Pampacancha pit in February, with mining of higher-grade ore now expected in the second quarter of 2023, ahead of schedule

Average annual production for the five and ten-year periods is expected to be approximately 810,000 and 850,000 GEOs2,3, respectively

Leadership in Sustainability

Top Rankings: #1 out of 116 precious metals companies and Global Top 50 out of over 15,000 multi-sector companies by Sustainalytics, AA rated by MSCI, and Prime rated by ISS

Commitment to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 supported by interim targets covering all material emissions including Scope 3

Established a sustainability linked element in connection with the revolving credit facility

Recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)



Q1 2023



Q1 2022

Change Units produced















Gold ounces



73,037



78,054

(6.4) % Silver ounces



4,927



6,225

(20.9) % Palladium ounces



3,705



4,488

(17.4) % Cobalt pounds



124



234

(47.0) % Gold equivalent ounces 3



141,831



165,555

(14.3) % Units sold















Gold ounces



62,605



77,901

(19.6) % Silver ounces



3,749



5,553

(32.5) % Palladium ounces



2,946



4,075

(27.7) % Cobalt pounds



323



511

(36.8) % Gold equivalent ounces 3



117,383



159,082

(26.2) % Change in PBND and Inventory















Gold equivalent ounces 3



10,449



(10,419)

(20,868) Revenue

$ 214,465

$ 307,244

(30.2) % Net earnings

$ 111,391

$ 157,467

(29.3) % Per share

$ 0.246

$ 0.349

(29.5) % Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 104,431

$ 158,007

(33.9) % Per share 1

$ 0.231

$ 0.350

(34.0) % Operating cash flows

$ 135,104

$ 210,540

(35.8) % Per share 1

$ 0.299

$ 0.467

(36.0) %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.



Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $214 million (56% gold, 40% silver, 2% palladium and 2% cobalt), with the $93 million decrease being primarily due to the cessation of production from Yauliyacu, 777 and Keno Hill coupled with relative changes in the GEOs produced but not yet delivered3 and a 5% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent³ price.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the first quarter of 2023 were $443 per GEO² as compared to $440 in the first quarter of 2022. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,384 per GEO³ sold, a decrease of 7% as compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow from Operations

Operating cashflow amounted to $135 million, with the $75 million decrease being due primarily to the lower cash operating margin and the payout of the Company's performance share units in the first quarter of 2023 while in 2022 they were paid in the second quarter.

Balance Sheet (at March 31, 2023)

Approximately $800 million of cash on hand

of cash on hand During the first quarter of 2023, the Company made an upfront cash payment of $31 million relative to the Goose PMPA

relative to the Goose PMPA With the existing cash on hand coupled with the fully undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility, the Company is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests

First Quarter Operating Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the first quarter of 2023, Salobo produced 43,700 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the first quarter of 2022, with higher grades and throughput offset by lower recovery. According to Vale S.A. ("Vale"), production in the first quarter was impacted by planned and corrective maintenance activities, with additional maintenance planned for the second quarter.

Vale reports that the Salobo III mine expansion project, which will increase the mill throughput by 50%, successfully commenced at the end of 2022. The project consists of two lines, both of which are already in operation, and is expected to reach full capacity in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Antamina: In the first quarter of 2023, Antamina produced 0.9 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 31% relative to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower grades as per the mine plan.

Peñasquito: In the first quarter of 2023, Peñasquito produced 2.1 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 6% relative to the first quarter of 2022 due to lower recoveries partially offset by higher grades.

Constancia: In the first quarter of 2023, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 6,900 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 9% for both metals relative to the first quarter of 2022, with the increase in both metals being primarily due to higher throughput and grades. As per Hudbay, full mining activities resumed in the Pampacancha pit in February and the period of higher stripping from March to June is progressing well, with mining of higher-grade ore now expected in the second quarter of 2023, ahead of schedule.

Sudbury: In the first quarter of 2023, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 6,200 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 16% relative to the first quarter of 2022. As per Vale, higher production from Sudbury was driven by greater mine performance and stability in the first quarter.

Stillwater: In the first quarter of 2023, the Stillwater mines produced 2,000 ounces of attributable gold and 3,700 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 21% for gold and 17% for palladium relative to the first quarter of 2022. As reported by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ("Sibanye") on March 13, 2023, an incident occurred at the Stillwater mine during scheduled non-routine maintenance resulting in structural damage to the shaft headgear, winder house and winder rope. As a result, production from the Stillwater West mine below the 50 level was suspended for approximately five weeks, impacting production in the first quarter, but has since recommenced. Sibanye continues to reposition the Stillwater operations for the current skills shortage and changing macro environment and expects further normalization of production rates in 2023.

San Dimas: In the first quarter of 2023, San Dimas produced 10,800 ounces of attributable gold, virtually unchanged relative to the first quarter of 2022.

Other Gold: In the first quarter of 2023, total Other Gold attributable production was 3,500 ounces, a decrease of approximately 59% relative to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the closure of the 777 mine in June 2022.

Other Silver: In the first quarter of 2023, total Other Silver attributable production was 1.4 million ounces, a decrease of approximately 36% relative to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the closure of the 777 mine and the termination of the Keno Hill and Yauliyacu PMPAs.

Voisey's Bay: In the first quarter of 2023, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 124,000 pounds of attributable cobalt, a decrease of approximately 47% relative to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to mining lower grade material during the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of the Ovoid open-pit mine and ramp-up to full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project. Vale reports that planned maintenance activities are scheduled for the second quarter of 2023. Vale reports that physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 83% at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, Vale achieved the first ore production from the Reid Brook deposit, the first of two underground mines to be developed in the project. Eastern Deeps, the second deposit, has started to extract development ore from the deposit and is scheduled to start the main production ramp-up in the second half of 2023.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

First Quarter Development Asset Highlights

Blackwater Project: Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis") announced the approval of its BC Mines Act Permit, the final step required to allow Artemis to commence major works construction activities at the Blackwater Mine, with the expectation of an initial gold pour in the second half of 2024. In addition, Artemis announced that it issued a purchase order to Finning Canada, for the primary and ancillary mining fleet required for the initial Phase 1 of operations. Equipment deliveries to site are planned to commence late in the fourth quarter of 2023 and continue throughout the first half of 2024, in preparation for the pre-strip-mining phase. As per Artemis, the entire fleet is expected to be "shovel ready" during the second half of 2024, to meet Artemis' operational readiness objectives and commence operations.

Copper World Complex: In January 2023, Hudbay received an approved right-of-way from the Arizona State Land Department that will allow for infrastructure such as roads, pipelines and powerlines, to connect between the properties in the company's private land package at Copper World. Subsequent to the quarter, Hudbay announced the receipt of confirmation from the Army Corps of Engineers that Hudbay's previous surrender of the Section 404 Clean Water Act permit for the former Rosemont project was formally accepted and revoked as requested. Clearing and grading work to prepare for the Copper World site, including the construction of roads and other facilities, continues to be underway. As per Hudbay, pre-feasibility activities for the private land Phase I of the Copper World project are well-advanced and a pre-feasibility study is expected to be released in mid-2023.

Goose Project: On April 12, 2023, Sabina Gold & Silver Corp ("Sabina") announced that the shareholders approved the proposed acquisition by B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Sabina. The transaction closed April 19, 2023. Subsequent to closing, B2Gold exercised the option to acquire 33% of the stream under the Goose PMPA in exchange for a cash payment in the amount of $46 million, resulting in a gain on partial disposal of the PMPA in the amount of $5 million. B2Gold continues to advance construction of the Goose project, moving toward commencement of production in 2025 and initiating an exploration program to further define untapped potential and unlock further opportunities for growth.

Marathon Project: Generation Mining Limited ("Gen Mining") announced positive results on the updated Feasibility Study for the Marathon Project, presenting an optimized design with increased process plant throughput. Additionally, Gen Mining finalized an offtake term sheet with Glencore for copper concentrate, containing copper, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver. Finally, Gen Mining has executed a mandate letter to arrange a senior secured project finance facility of up to $400 million, with a syndicate including Export Development Canada, together with ING Capital LLC and Societe Generale S.A. acting as the Mandated Lead Arrangers. This represents a key milestone in the project financing process for the development of the Marathon Project.

Sustainability

Climate Change:

Subsequent to the quarter, on April 27, 2023 , Hudbay announced the signing of a new 10-year power purchase agreement with ENGIE Energía Perú for access to a 100% renewable energy supply to Hudbay's Constancia operations in Peru . As reported by Hudbay, Hudbay's Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions are expected to significantly decline as a result of the new Constancia renewable energy supply agreement, which should reduce Wheaton's attributable scope 3 emissions from the Constancia mine and help advance the Company's Net Zero targets.

Community Investment Program:

The Daffodil Ball presented by Wheaton raised a record of over CA$3 million for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation's Vancouver Gala presented by Wheaton raised CA$530,000 in support of advancing critical marine science research and conservation work.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2023 is forecast to be 320,000 to 350,000 ounces of gold, 20.0 to 22.0 million ounces of silver, and 22,000 to 25,000 GEOs of other metals, resulting in production of approximately 600,000 to 660,000 GEOs, unchanged from previous guidance2,3. For the five-year period ending in 2027, the Company estimates that average production will amount to 810,000 GEOs, while for the ten-year period ending in 2032, the Company estimates that average annual production will amount to 850,000 GEOs, also unchanged from previous guidance2,3.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and Financial Statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

A conference call will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number here to receive an instant automated call back.

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888 664-6383

Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-764-8650

Pass code: 26164042

Live audio webcast: Webcast Link

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 12, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888 390-0541

Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-764-8677

Pass code: 164042 #

Archived audio webcast: Webcast Link

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Wheaton Precious Metals' MD&A and Financial Statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mr. Wes Carson, P.Eng., Vice President, Mining Operations, Neil Burns, P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky, P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Carson has reviewed production figures, Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).

Wheaton Precious Metals believes that there are no significant differences between its corporate governance practices and those required to be followed by United States domestic issuers under the NYSE listing standards. This confirmation is located on the Wheaton Precious Metals website at http://www.wheatonpm.com/Company/corporate-governance/default.aspxhttp://www.silverwheaton.com/company/corporate-governance/default.aspx.

End Notes

______________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release date May 4, 2023, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend."

2 Statements made in this section contain forward-looking information with respect to forecast production, funding outstanding commitments and continuing to acquire accretive mineral stream interests and readers are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information.

3 Company reports & S and P Capital IQ est. of 2022 byproduct cost curves for gold, zinc/lead, copper, PGM, nickel & silver mines. GEOs relating to production and guidance, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: gold $1,850/oz, silver $24/oz, palladium $1,800/oz, platinum $1,100/oz and cobalt $18.75/lb. Five- and ten-year guidance does not include any production from Pascua-Lama, Navidad, Cotabambas, Metates or additional expansions at Salobo outside of the Salobo III expansion. In addition, five-year guidance also does not include any production from Kutcho, or the Victor project at Sudbury. Ounces produced represent the quantity of silver, gold, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions.

4 Portfolio mine life based on recoverable reserves and resources as of Dec 31, 2022, and 2022 actual mill throughput and is weighted by individual reserve and resource category.



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2023 2022 Sales

$ 214,465 $ 307,244 Cost of sales









Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 51,964 $ 69,994 Depletion



45,000

57,402 Total cost of sales

$ 96,964 $ 127,396 Gross margin

$ 117,501 $ 179,848 General and administrative expenses



10,099

9,403 Share based compensation



7,397

9,902 Donations and community investments



1,378

813 Earnings from operations

$ 98,627 $ 159,730 Other (income) expense



(7,562)

170 Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ 106,189 $ 159,560 Finance costs



1,378

1,422 Earnings before income taxes

$ 104,811 $ 158,138 Income tax recovery (expense)



6,580

(671) Net earnings

$ 111,391 $ 157,467 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.246 $ 0.349 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.246 $ 0.348 Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic



452,370

450,915 Diluted



453,159

451,953



Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

March 31 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2023 2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 799,697 $ 696,089 Accounts receivable

9,236

10,187 Cobalt inventory

6,555

10,530 Taxes receivable

3,228

- Other

3,379

3,287 Total current assets $ 822,095 $ 720,093 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,696,889 $ 5,707,019 Early deposit mineral stream interests

46,842

46,092 Mineral royalty interest

6,606

6,606 Long-term equity investments

309,068

256,095 Refundable deposit - 777 PMPA

8,232

8,073 Property, plant and equipment

3,902

4,210 Other

11,845

11,718 Total non-current assets $ 6,083,384 $ 6,039,813 Total assets $ 6,905,479 $ 6,759,906 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,136 $ 12,570 Dividends payable

67,910

- Current taxes payable

-

2,763 Current portion of performance share units

7,642

14,566 Current portion of lease liabilities

828

818 Total current liabilities $ 85,516 $ 30,717 Non-current liabilities







Performance share units

2,790

6,673 Lease liabilities

941

1,152 Deferred income taxes

180

165 Pension liability

3,598

3,524 Total non-current liabilities $ 7,509 $ 11,514 Total liabilities $ 93,025 $ 42,231 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,765,954 $ 3,752,662 Reserves

22,466

66,547 Retained earnings

3,024,034

2,898,466 Total shareholders' equity $ 6,812,454 $ 6,717,675 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,905,479 $ 6,759,906



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

March 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2023 2022 Operating activities









Net earnings

$ 111,391 $ 157,467 Adjustments for









Depreciation and depletion



45,390

57,795 Interest expense



17

26 Equity settled stock based compensation



1,542

1,342 Performance share units - expense



5,855

8,560 Performance share units - paid



(16,675)

- Pension expense



167

158 Pension paid



(96)

- Income tax expense (recovery)



(6,580)

671 Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



(175)

743 Investment income recognized in net earnings



(7,148)

(194) Other



79

(134) Change in non-cash working capital



(2,072)

(15,918) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 131,695 $ 210,516 Income taxes paid



(3,344)

(32) Interest paid



(18)

(26) Interest received



6,771

82 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 135,104 $ 210,540 Financing activities









Share purchase options exercised



9,376

5,772 Lease payments



(202)

(200) Cash generated from financing activities

$ 9,174 $ 5,572 Investing activities









Mineral stream interests

$ (31,524) $ (45,252) Early deposit mineral stream interests



(750)

(750) Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream interests



(29)

- Acquisition of long-term investments



(8,144)

(20,135) Dividends received



-

112 Other



(530)

(36) Cash used for investing activities

$ (40,977) $ (66,061) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ 307 $ 67 Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 103,608 $ 150,118 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



696,089

226,045 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 799,697 $ 376,163



Summary of Units Produced



Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 43,677 37,939 44,212 34,129 44,883 48,235 55,205 55,590 Sudbury 3 6,221 5,270 3,437 5,289 5,362 4,379 148 4,563 Constancia 6,905 10,496 7,196 8,042 6,311 9,857 8,533 5,525 San Dimas 4 10,754 10,037 11,808 10,044 10,461 13,714 11,936 11,478 Stillwater 5 1,960 2,185 1,833 2,171 2,497 2,664 2,949 2,962 Other

















Minto 3,063 2,567 3,050 2,480 4,060 3,506 1,703 3,206

777 6 - - - 3,509 4,003 4,462 4,717 5,035

Marmato 457 533 542 778 477 479 433 1,713 Total Other 3,520 3,100 3,592 6,767 8,540 8,447 6,853 9,954 Total gold ounces produced 73,037 69,027 72,078 66,442 78,054 87,296 85,624 90,072 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito 2,077 1,761 2,017 2,089 2,219 2,145 2,180 2,026 Antamina 872 1,107 1,377 1,379 1,260 1,366 1,548 1,558 Constancia 552 655 564 584 506 578 521 468 Other

















Los Filos 7 28 14 21 35 42 37 17 26

Zinkgruvan 525 664 642 739 577 482 658 457

Yauliyacu 8 - 261 463 756 637 382 372 629

Stratoni 9 - - - - - 129 18 164

Minto 29 33 33 25 45 44 25 33

Neves-Corvo 352 369 323 345 344 522 362 408

Aljustrel 343 313 246 292 287 325 314 400

Cozamin 141 157 179 169 186 213 199 183

Marmato 8 9 7 8 11 7 10 39

Keno Hill 10 - - - 48 20 30 44 55

777 6 - - - 80 91 96 81 83 Total Other 1,426 1,820 1,914 2,497 2,240 2,267 2,100 2,477 Total silver ounces produced 4,927 5,343 5,872 6,549 6,225 6,356 6,349 6,529 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 3,705 3,869 3,229 3,899 4,488 4,733 5,105 5,301 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 124 128 226 136 234 381 370 380 GEOs produced 11 141,831 143,400 153,684 156,570 165,555 178,219 176,705 183,779 Average payable rate 2















Gold 95.1 % 94.9 % 95.1 % 95.1 % 95.2 % 96.0 % 96.0 % 95.8 % Silver 83.2 % 83.5 % 85.6 % 85.8 % 86.2 % 86.0 % 86.6 % 86.9 % Palladium 96.0 % 91.7 % 95.0 % 94.6 % 92.7 % 92.2 % 94.5 % 95.0 % Cobalt 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % GEO 11 89.7 % 89.2 % 90.3 % 90.3 % 90.6 % 91.4 % 91.3 % 91.8 %

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q1 2023 - 401,000 ounces; Q4 2022 - 348,000 ounces; Q3 2022 - 412,000 ounces; Q2 2022 - 382,000 ounces; Q1 2022 - 408,000 ounces; Q4 2021 - 544,000 ounces; Q3 2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2 2021 - 467,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 7) Operations at Los Filos were temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community. 8) On December 14, 2022 the Company terminated the Yauliyacu PMPA in exchange for a cash payment of $132 million. 9) The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. 10) On September 7, 2022, the Company terminated the Keno Hill PMPA in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock. 11) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,850 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $1,800 per ounce palladium; and $18.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2023.



Summary of Units Sold



Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 35,966 41,029 31,818 48,515 42,513 47,171 35,185 57,296 Sudbury 2 4,368 4,988 5,147 7,916 3,712 965 1,915 6,945 Constancia 6,579 6,013 6,336 7,431 10,494 6,196 8,159 2,321 San Dimas 10,651 10,943 10,196 10,633 10,070 15,182 11,346 11,214 Stillwater 3 2,094 1,783 2,127 2,626 2,628 2,933 2,820 2,574 Other

















Minto 2,341 2,982 2,559 2,806 3,695 2,462 1,907 2,359

777 126 785 3,098 3,629 4,388 4,290 5,879 5,694

Marmato 480 473 719 781 401 423 438 1,687 Total Other 2,947 4,240 6,376 7,216 8,484 7,175 8,224 9,740 Total gold ounces sold 62,605 68,996 62,000 84,337 77,901 79,622 67,649 90,090 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 1,483 2,066 1,599 2,096 2,188 1,818 2,210 1,844 Antamina 814 1,114 1,155 1,177 1,468 1,297 1,502 1,499 Constancia 366 403 498 494 644 351 484 295 Other

















Los Filos 34 16 24 41 42 17 12 42

Zinkgruvan 520 547 376 650 355 346 354 355

Yauliyacu - 337 1,005 817 44 551 182 601

Stratoni - - - (2) 133 42 41 167

Minto 29 23 22 21 31 27 24 29

Neves-Corvo 171 80 105 167 204 259 193 215

Aljustrel 205 156 185 123 145 133 155 208

Cozamin 119 150 154 148 177 174 170 168

Marmato 7 7 8 11 8 8 10 35

Keno Hill 1 1 30 30 27 24 51 33

777 - 35 73 75 87 69 99 109 Total Other 1,086 1,352 1,982 2,081 1,253 1,650 1,291 1,962 Total silver ounces sold 3,749 4,935 5,234 5,848 5,553 5,116 5,487 5,600 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 2,946 3,396 4,227 3,378 4,075 4,641 5,703 3,869 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 323 187 115 225 511 228 131 395 GEOs sold 4 117,383 138,218 135,179 165,766 159,082 152,826 145,704 170,500 Cumulative payable units PBND 5















Gold ounces 69,482 62,602 65,978 59,331 81,365 84,989 80,819 66,238 Silver ounces 3,223 2,835 3,467 3,573 3,912 4,200 3,845 3,802 Palladium ounces 5,751 5,098 5,041 6,267 5,535 5,629 5,619 6,822 Cobalt pounds 285 257 402 280 550 596 637 777 GEO 4 119,775 106,946 119,936 114,617 143,075 150,991 142,620 130,081 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds 398 633 556 582 410 657 488 134

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,850 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $1,800 per ounce palladium; and $18.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2023. 5) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.



Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 43,677 35,966 $ 1,904 $ 420 $ 330 $ 68,475 $ 41,471 $ 53,355 $ 2,371,378 Sudbury 4 6,221 4,368

1,904

400

1,025

8,317

2,095

6,346

278,941 Constancia 6,905 6,579

1,904

416

316

12,526

7,710

9,788

93,506 San Dimas 10,754 10,651

1,904

624

260

20,279

10,865

13,629

153,101 Stillwater 1,960 2,094

1,904

334

510

3,987

2,220

3,288

214,783 Other 5 3,520 2,947

1,904

1,385

86

5,612

1,278

1,155

525,338

73,037 62,605 $ 1,904 $ 496 $ 360 $ 119,196 $ 65,639 $ 87,561 $ 3,637,047 Silver































Peñasquito 2,077 1,483 $ 22.84 $ 4.43 $ 4.06 $ 33,872 $ 21,276 $ 27,303 $ 287,647 Antamina 872 814

22.84

4.55

7.06

18,594

9,142

14,888

539,623 Constancia 552 366

22.84

6.14

6.24

8,353

3,825

6,107

190,664 Other 6 1,426 1,086

22.87

5.96

2.53

24,859

15,637

20,047

450,412

4,927 3,749 $ 22.85 $ 5.07 $ 4.48 $ 85,678 $ 49,880 $ 68,345 $ 1,468,346 Palladium































Stillwater 3,705 2,946 $ 1,607 $ 294 $ 408 $ 4,735 $ 2,666 $ 3,870 $ 225,609 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 9,440 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 124 323 $ 15.04 $ 3.30 ⁷ $ 13.85 $ 4,856 $ (684) $ 4,485 $ 356,447 Operating results













$ 214,465 $ 117,501 $ 164,261 $ 5,696,889 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (10,099) $ (14,052)



Share based compensation



















(7,397)

(16,675)



Donations and community investments



















(1,378)

(1,408)



Finance costs





















(1,378)

(1,067)



Other



















7,562

7,389



Income tax





















6,580

(3,344)



Total other















$ (6,110) $ (29,157) $ 1,208,590





















$ 111,391 $ 135,104 $ 6,905,479

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating 777, Copper World Complex, Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Cozamin and Marmato silver interests and the non-operating 777, Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex, Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 7) Cash cost per pound of cobalt sold during the first quarter of 2023 was net of a previously recorded inventory write-down of $1 million, resulting in a decrease of $3.18 per pound of cobalt sold. The Company reflects the cobalt inventory at the lower of cost and net realizable value, and will continue to monitor the market price of cobalt relative to the carrying of the inventory at each reporting period.



On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Ounces

Produced 1 Ounces

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 2 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per Ounce) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 4 141,831 117,383 $ 1,827 $ 443 $ 1,384 $ 383 $ 1,001

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 4) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,850 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $1,800 per ounce palladium; and $18.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 44,883 42,513 $ 1,872 $ 416 $ 334 $ 79,564 $ 47,684 $ 61,869 $ 2,423,755 Sudbury 4 5,362 3,712

1,861

400

1,092

6,909

1,370

5,425

303,115 Constancia 6,311 10,494

1,872

412

271

19,641

12,471

15,482

100,944 San Dimas 10,461 10,070

1,872

618

260

18,846

10,008

12,621

164,110 Stillwater 2,497 2,628

1,872

329

429

4,918

2,926

4,054

218,657 Other 5 8,540 8,484

1,862

771

25

15,797

9,048

8,822

404,729

78,054 77,901 $ 1,870 $ 477 $ 321 $ 145,675 $ 83,507 $ 108,273 $ 3,615,310 Silver































Peñasquito 2,219 2,188 $ 24.10 $ 4.36 $ 3.57 $ 52,727 $ 35,387 $ 43,188 $ 314,217 Antamina 1,260 1,468

24.09

4.94

7.06

35,359

17,747

27,759

569,691 Constancia 506 644

24.10

6.08

6.33

15,513

7,526

11,913

201,811 Other 6 2,240 1,253

24.52

6.07

3.45

30,733

18,797

23,874

589,875

6,225 5,553 $ 24.19 $ 5.10 $ 4.78 $ 134,332 $ 79,457 $ 106,734 $ 1,675,594 Palladium































Stillwater 4,488 4,075 $ 2,339 $ 394 $ 399 $ 9,533 $ 6,303 $ 7,930 $ 231,203 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 4,820 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 234 511 $ 34.61 $ 5.76 $ 8.17 $ 17,704 $ 10,581 $ 3,263 $ 367,957 Operating results













$ 307,244 $ 179,848 $ 226,200 $ 5,894,884 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (9,403) $ (15,128)



Share based compensation



















(9,902)

-



Donations and community investments



















(813)

(430)



Finance costs





















(1,422)

(1,077)



Other



















(170)

1,007



Income tax





















(671)

(32)



Total other















$ (22,381) $ (15,660) $ 575,149





















$ 157,467 $ 210,540 $ 6,470,033

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests, the non-operating Stratoni, Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex and Pascua-Lama silver interests and the previously owned Keno Hill and Yauliyacu silver interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On September 7, 2022, the Keno Hill PMPA was terminated in exchange for $141 million of Hecla common stock. On December 14, 2022 the Yauliyacu PMPA was terminated in exchange for a cash payment of $132 million.



On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Ounces

Produced 1 Ounces

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 2 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 4 165,555 159,082 $ 1,931 $ 440 $ 1,491 $ 361 $ 1,130

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 4) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,850 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $1,800 per ounce palladium; and $18.75 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2023.



Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.





i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.





The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).







Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2023

2022 Net earnings

$ 111,391

$ 157,467 Add back (deduct):











(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



(175)



743 Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity



-



793 Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of OCI



(3,954)



(194) Income tax expense (recovery) resulting from disposal of Mineral Stream Interest, net of above



(2,672)



- Other



(159)



(802) Adjusted net earnings

$ 104,431

$ 158,007 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



452,370



450,915 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,159



451,953 Equals:











Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.231

$ 0.350 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.230

$ 0.350





ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.





The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).







Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2023

2022 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 135,104

$ 210,540 Divided by:











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



452,370



450,915 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,159



451,953 Equals:











Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.299

$ 0.467 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.298

$ 0.466





iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.







Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2023

2022 Cost of sales

$ 96,964

$ 127,396 Less: depletion



(45,000)



(57,402) Cash cost of sales

$ 51,964

$ 69,994 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:











Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 31,035

$ 37,133 Total cash cost of silver sold



18,997



28,314 Total cash cost of palladium sold



866



1,603 Total cash cost of cobalt sold



1,066



2,944 Total cash cost of sales

$ 51,964

$ 69,994 Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



62,605



77,901 Total silver ounces sold



3,749



5,553 Total palladium ounces sold



2,946



4,075 Total cobalt pounds sold



323



511 Equals:











Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 496

$ 477 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 5.07

$ 5.10 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 294

$ 394 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 3.30

$ 5.76





iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.











Three Months Ended

March 31 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2023

2022 Total sales:











Gold

$ 119,196

$ 145,675 Silver

$ 85,678

$ 134,332 Palladium

$ 4,735

$ 9,533 Cobalt

$ 4,856

$ 17,704 Divided by:











Total gold ounces sold



62,605



77,901 Total silver ounces sold



3,749



5,553 Total palladium ounces sold



2,946



4,075 Total cobalt pounds sold



323



511 Equals:











Average realized price of gold (per ounce)

$ 1,904

$ 1,870 Average realized price of silver (per ounce)

$ 22.85

$ 24.19 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)

$ 1,607

$ 2,339 Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)

$ 15.04

$ 34.61 Less:











Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)

$ (496)

$ (477) Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)

$ (5.07)

$ (5.10) Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)

$ (294)

$ (394) Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)

$ (3.30)

$ (5.76) Equals:











Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 1,408

$ 1,393 As a percentage of realized price of gold



74 %



74 % Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 17.78

$ 19.09 As a percentage of realized price of silver



78 %



79 % Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 1,313

$ 1,945 As a percentage of realized price of palladium



82 %



83 % Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 11.74

$ 28.85 As a percentage of realized price of cobalt



78 %



83 %

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.



These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the payment of upfront cash consideration to counterparties under PMPAs, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with PMPAs and royalty arrangements and the receipt by the Company of precious metals and cobalt production in respect of the applicable Mining Operations under PMPAs or other payments under royalty arrangements, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the impact of epidemics (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), including the potential heightening of other risks, future sales of common shares under the ATM program, continued listing of the Company's common shares, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement, possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits, the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, the Company's climate change and environmental commitments, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks relating to the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Company's PMPAs or royalty arrangements, risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with the exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement of the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), potential implementation of a 15% global minimum tax, counterparty credit and liquidity, mine operator concentration, indebtedness and guarantees, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable supplies, infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, environmental, social and governance matters, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, Wheaton's acquisition strategy and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, without such response requiring any prolonged closure of the Mining Operations or having other material adverse effects on the Company and counterparties to its PMPAs, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be suspended, and that the net proceeds of sales of common shares, if any, will be used as anticipated, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward–looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Cautionary Language Regarding Reserves And Resources

For further information on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and on Wheaton more generally, readers should refer to Wheaton's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed on March 31, 2023 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by Wheaton since January 1, 2023, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wheaton's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are subject to the qualifications and notes set forth therein. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources: The information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The Company reports information regarding mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements which are governed by, and utilize definitions required by, Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). These definitions differ from the definitions adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") which are applicable to U.S. companies. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained herein that describes Wheaton's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. United States investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in Wheaton's Form 40-F, a copy of which may be obtained from Wheaton or from https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.