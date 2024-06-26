Wheaton Precious Metals Named Among Corporate Knights' 50 Best Corporate Citizens in Canada

Vancouver, BC, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of Corporate Knights' 2024 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

"We are incredibly honoured to be ranked among the top 10 companies on Corporate Knights' annual list of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada," said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Wheaton is committed to positively contributing to society by supporting the communities in which we live and operate as well as providing capital and support to mining partners that share our values and demonstrate responsible mining practices."

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada are evaluated on a set of 25 key performance indicators to assess how firms manage their resources, employees and finances in comparison to their peer group, with 50% of each company's score tied to the percentage of their revenue and investments that qualify as sustainable.

"With a significant portion of the score linked to sustainable revenue, this metric underscores the exceptional quality of Wheaton's mining partners and highlights the rigorous due diligence process we employ," said Patrick Drouin, Chief Sustainability Officer and President of Wheaton Precious Metals International.

Earlier this year, Wheaton was recognized among Corporate Knights' 2024 100 most sustainable corporations in the world.

To learn more about Wheaton's sustainability approach and commitments, please visit the website at: www.wheatonpm.com/Sustainability.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but typically with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking-Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton.

