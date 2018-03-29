Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F and Technical Report

A technical report with regards to the Salobo mine has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of Wheaton's audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to Wheaton's Investor Relations Department, Suite 3500, 1021 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3 or to info@wheatonpm.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wheaton will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be available at www.wheatonpm.com and will also be archived for later access.

