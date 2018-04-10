Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10, 2018

News provided by

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

17:00 ET

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will release 2018 first quarter results on Thursday, May 10, 2018, after market close.

A conference call will be held Friday, May 11, 2018, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-647-427-7450                     

Pass code:

4590118

Live audio webcast:                                       

www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 18, 2018 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-849-0833                       

Pass code:   

4590118

Archived audio webcast:                               

www.wheatonpm.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-to-release-2018-first-quarter-results-on-may-10-2018-300627647.html

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Related Links

http://www.wheatonpm.com/

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 18:04 ET Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special...

Mar 21, 2018, 17:00 ET Wheaton Precious Metals Exceeds 2017 Production Guidance and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2018 First Quarter Results on May 10, 2018

News provided by

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

17:00 ET