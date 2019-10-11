Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2019

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2019 third quarter results on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-647-427-7450 Pass code: 6890657 Live audio webcast: link

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until November 22, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056 Dial from outside Canada or the US: 1-416-849-0833 Pass code: 6890657 Archived audio webcast: link

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

