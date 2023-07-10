Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 10, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2023 second quarter results on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after market close. 

A conference call will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, starting at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:             

1-888-664-6383

Dial from outside Canada or the US:             

1-416-764-8650

Pass code:                                                     

43211206

Live webcast:                                                 

Webcast URL


The accompanying slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the 'Presentations' page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website before the conference call. The conference call will be recorded and available until August 18, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:             

1-888-390-0541

Dial from outside Canada or the US:             

1-416-764-8677

Pass code:                                                     

211206 #

Archived webcast:                                         

Webcast URL 


About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

