WHEEL HORSE INTRODUCES NEW FIVE-YEAR DOUBLE OAK BOURBON

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel Horse Whiskey , distilled and matured at the historic Green River Distilling in Owensboro, Kentucky, announced the release of their new Double Oak 5-Year Bourbon today. With just 2,100 bottles produced, this Bourbon joins the Wheel Horse family of limited edition, seasonal whiskeys.

The new Wheel Horse Double Oak is the first five-year expression from the brand. After aging over four years in its original charred oak casks, the whiskey was transferred to new charred oak barrels to finish aging, giving the Double Oak Bourbon a rich, oak-forward flavor. Like all Wheel Horse small batch whiskeys, Double Oak Bourbon is bottled at 101 proof, non-chill filtered. The SRP is $34.99.

"Double oak Bourbons have gained in popularity over the last few years," said Stephen Corrigan, Barrel Master of Wheel Horse. "Our goal when crafting Wheel Horse Double Oak was to complement the underlying cherry note of the whiskey with bold flavors of raw sugar and cocoa. To achieve this, we hand selected a group of new Char 1 barrels whose staves had gone through extended air seasoning. After a little more than 6 months finishing in these casks, the end result is complex and balanced, and something that we can't wait for others to enjoy."

On the nose, the whiskey is rich with aromas of chocolate-dipped toffee and pound cake. Once sipped, sweeter flavors of demerara sugar and vanilla custard appear before revealing notes of dried cherries and cocoa. The finish lingers, offering hints of chocolate cake and pipe tobacco, with brown sugar aromas.

Wheel Horse whiskeys are crafted at the iconic Green River Distillery, which was founded in 1885 and stands as one of the oldest distilleries in Kentucky along the westernmost point of the renowned Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The new Double Oak Bourbon Winter 2024 release joins the brand's family of limited edition whiskeys, which this year have also included Cigar Blend Bourbon (Fall), Rye Whiskey finished in Caribbean Rum barrels (Summer) and Toasted Barrel Bourbon (Spring).

Wheel Horse Double Oak 5-Year Bourbon is available for purchase online nationally, along with limited availability on shelves in select markets. For more information and to purchase online visit www.wheelhorsewhiskey.com and follow @wheelhorsewhiskey on Instagram.

About Wheel Horse Whiskey

Wheel Horse Whiskey is crafted at the historic Green River Distilling in Owensboro, Kentucky. The whiskeys are blended, batched and bottled at Wheel Horse's facility in Rhode Island. The brand's flagship expressions, Wheel Horse 101 Rye and Wheel Horse 101 Bourbon, have acquired numerous accolades since hitting the market in 2020, including being named one of WhiskyAdvocate's Top 20 Whiskies of 2021. For more information, visit www.wheelhorsewhiskey.com

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the Massachusetts-based wine and spirits company behind a growing portfolio of national brands, including Wheel Horse Whiskey, 90+ Cellars, Steel 43 Vodka, Tequila Zarpado and Copper & Cask Spirits. Across these brands the company offers an award-winning selection of products that deliver exceptional value and make it easier for consumers to enjoy great wine and spirits at great prices. For more information, visit www.latitudebeverage.com .

