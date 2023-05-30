Wheel Loaders Market size is set to grow by USD 22,746.09 million from 2022-2027; Increasing investments in public infrastructure to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheel loaders market size is estimated to grow by USD 22,746.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%. The growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%. The construction segment will contribute a major share to the growth of the global wheel loaders market. Increasing construction activities in emerging economies, supported by increased government spending on infrastructure development, will drive the growth of the construction machinery market in the region. The construction market in the region is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, creating a demand for new residential and commercial infrastructure for the growing urban population. Emerging economies in APAC are also experiencing significant growth in the residential and commercial construction sectors. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia are among the biggest revenue contributors to the APAC market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wheel Loaders Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Wheel Loaders Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Construction and Agriculture), Power Output (more than 80 HP, 40 to 80 HP, and less than 40 HP), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The construction segment will contribute a major share to the growth of the global market. The construction segment was valued at USD 17,859.58 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The global construction industry is mainly driven by increasing spending by different governments around the world on infrastructure. The global construction industry is analyzed on a residential and non-residential basis. According to the World Bank, globally, cities account for about 80% of the Gross National Product (GNP). The growing number of megacities will lead to an improvement in global economic activities, thereby leading to an increase in the middle-class population.

Wheel Loaders Market – Market Dynamics



Key factor driving market growth

Increasing investments in public infrastructure

Government spending on public infrastructures such as railroads, roads, and bridges is considered an important tool for fiscal stimulus. As the population increases, there will be an increased need for residential construction projects. Wheel loaders are used for a variety of tasks on construction sites, including loading and transporting materials such as dirt, gravel, and asphalt. As new infrastructure projects are planned and executed, the demand for wheel loaders is likely to increase. There is a rapid expansion in the number of residential and commercial buildings across developing countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia , India , and China . In 2022, China announced an investment of USD 1 trillion in infrastructure to boost the economy. Increased spending on public infrastructure plays a vital role in stabilizing the economy of a nation and facilitating its growth. Asia is set to witness strong growth in investments, particularly in the transportation sector. Countries such as Indonesia and the Philippines are expected to spend heavily on road and highway projects during the forecast period.



Leading trend influencing the market

Rising adoption of compact and efficient wheel loaders -

· Wheel loaders with operating weights ranging from 5-7 tons are considered as compact wheel loaders. Compact wheel loaders are usually used for moving materials on construction and excavation sites and are equally at ease on roads. Compact wheel loaders are preferred over other equipment categories, particularly skid steer loaders and backhoes due to their advantages such as improved fuel efficiency, increased travel speed, and minimal ground disturbance. Owing to the rise in demand, many vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products such as the following:

In September 2021 , Komatsu Ltd. launched the WE-series wheel loader with Generation 3 hybrid technology. It offers sustainable operation with fuel efficiency, strength, and versatility.

, Komatsu Ltd. launched the WE-series wheel loader with Generation 3 hybrid technology. It offers sustainable operation with fuel efficiency, strength, and versatility.

In March 2020 , Komatsu launched the WA800-8-wheel loader that increases fuel efficiency and features new technology such as newly designed front, rear frame, and loader linkages.

Major challenge hindering the market growth

Growing rental equipment market

· Construction machinery such as wheel loaders are very expensive and require high initial investments. Therefore, for short-duration projects or small-scale projects, it is difficult for construction companies to buy them, owing to the low Return on Investment (ROI). The financial crisis of 2008 had a negative impact on construction companies, compelling them to adapt to the changing global economic scenario. To achieve flexibility and adapt to the prevailing economic conditions, construction companies started renting their machinery for a specific time based on their needs. By doing so, construction companies can save on the cost of buying the machinery as well as eliminate maintenance costs.

· Different types of construction machinery such as wheel loaders are widely available for rent at a moderate price. Some third-party suppliers such as MacAllister Machinery Co. Inc., United Rentals Inc., American Equipment LLC, and RentalYard.com provide wheel loaders on a rental basis. The increase in the availability of equipment on a rental basis may encourage small end-users to opt for such products. This will reduce the purchase of new equipment and have an adverse impact on the sales of new wheel loaders. Increasing competition from rental companies, therefore, could affect the market vendors' ability to attract and retain buyers and reduce their revenue opportunities, thus negatively affecting the growth of the global wheel loaders market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Wheel Loaders Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Wheel Loaders Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Wheel Loaders Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Wheel Loaders Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Wheel Loaders Market vendors

Related Reports:

The construction equipment market in APAC is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19,239.15 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, concrete and road construction equipment, and other equipment) and application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure). Increased investment in infrastructure is driving the growth of the APAC construction equipment market.

The construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,123.8 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.) Increasing infrastructure investment is a key factor in the growth of the market.

Wheel Loaders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,746.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hidromek Hidrolik ve Mekanik Makina Imalat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Lonking Holdings Ltd., Manitou BF SA, Groupe Mecalac SAS, SANY Group, Schaffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Wacker Neuson SE, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

