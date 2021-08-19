Wheel Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Tim Kollas as Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel , the health tech company changing the way healthcare works, today named Tim Kollas as Chief Commercial Officer. Kollas joins Wheel at a pivotal time for the company following its recent Series B raise and impressive momentum, growing 300 percent year-over-year. Kollas will play an instrumental role in shaping the company's commercial strategy, including its continued expansion into the labs and diagnostics space. He will also be responsible for building a high-performing commercial team that delivers a customer-obsessed experience for all of Wheel's clients.

Wheel powers virtual primary care and behavioral health services for the most forward-thinking organizations in healthcare today. The company is on a strong growth trajectory, delivering as many patient consultations in Q2 2021 as they did in all of 2020. Kollas will be focused on continuing this growth by identifying new commercial partnership opportunities. He will also lead the charge on building a client success team with a proven track record of delivering results with a client-focused mindset.

Kollas is a healthcare industry veteran, bringing over 20 years of experience leading high-performing commercial teams and developing successful business models. Kollas most recently held a sales leadership position with Amazon Care and served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Partnerships Officer at 98point6. He also served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the health plan software company Colibrium. In addition to his experience in digital health, Kollas brings significant sales leadership experience working for health plans and the pharmaceutical industry, including at UnitedHealthcare, Mercer, and AstraZeneca.

"Tim's wealth of experience across the healthcare industry will be critical for Wheel as we expand into new verticals and continue to fast-forward our growth," said Wheel CEO and co-founder Michelle Davey. "We're thrilled to have Tim join the team and leverage his expertise to build a best-in-class commercial team. I'm confident in his personal drive to change the way healthcare works and serve as a great partner to our clients."

"I'm excited to join Wheel at this pivotal time, working alongside the next generation of healthcare innovators," said Kollas. "I know first-hand how challenging it can be to fix healthcare from the inside out. I'm inspired by Wheel's focus on the clinician experience, and I've been impressed by their impact on the digital health industry in just a few years. I'm excited to hit the ground running and start working closely with our impressive roster of clients, helping to turn their big ideas into reality."

Wheel provides companies and clinicians with everything they need to deliver care virtually. For companies, this includes Wheel's nationwide clinician network, virtual care platform, and workforce API, which connects patients with the best clinician for their care needs. In addition to providing personalized care to patients, Wheel's approach significantly drives down company overhead costs, meets patient demand in real-time, and addresses industry-wide clinician shortages.

For clinicians, Wheel's goal is to provide them with one place to manage their virtual care practice, including training, support, and the ability to work across several highly-vetted opportunities. Wheel's clinician network has grown 450 percent over the last year, largely driven by organic growth, and maintains a 90 percent retention rate.

Today, Wheel works with companies across a wide variety of industries, including publicly-traded digital health companies, tech companies, retailers, telehealth companies, and other healthcare companies. For those interested in partnering with Wheel please visit wheel.com/companies

Wheel is a health tech company changing the way healthcare works. Wheel provides companies and clinicians with everything they need to deliver care virtually. By investing in clinicians and the next generation of healthcare companies, Wheel is expanding access to high-quality personalized care to patients and improving health outcomes at scale. To learn more about Wheel, visit wheel.com.

