Wheel Pros' American Force Brand Rolls Out New Lineup of Made-in-America Cast Products with ForceForm Launch

"ForceForm wheels are an exciting addition to the American Force brand, providing professional builders, enthusiasts and broader individuals alike with a wider range of options at a more accessible price point and added bonus of being manufactured right here in the USA," said Brian Henderson, Wheel Pros Chief Marketing Officer. "Our goal is to always bring the superior level of quality that American Force customers expect in every wheel we make, and we believe our ForceForm products do just that."

The new ForceForm wheels are built using modern casting technology, maximizing the efficiency of available tooling and production processes, and are designed to exceed Department of Transportation structural requirements. The wheels are manufactured utilizing high-end aluminum, have robotically machined centers, and are finished with a powder-coat, providing ForceForm products with ultimate consistency, precision and strength in addition to their desirable designer-styled appearance.

"We've been investing and working towards offering our Made-in-America products for a long time, and we couldn't be more thrilled to release ForceForm to the market today," said Eric Greiving, Wheel Pros Product Development Manager. "Beginning with the initial stages of engineering and design, to the remodeling and scaling of production in our South Carolina factory, we are proud to have created a high quality, accessible product for all enthusiasts and consumers that is differentiated in the market."

The first four styles available are the Rush, Weapon, Vulcan and Trail. See below for the images of these products. These wheels are available at your local dealer today and soon will be available directly online from American Force at americanforcewheels.com. Find your local dealer using the Wheel Pros dealer locator at Wheelpros.com/dealers.

About American Force

Since 2003, American Force has been using the latest technology and finest materials to manufacture custom aftermarket wheels for truck enthusiasts. With a reputation for creating radical wheel designs while also delivering superior performance, American Force is sold in more than 20 countries on four continents online direct-to-consumer and through a network of more than 25,000 authorized dealers. American Force, a Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and Wheel & Tire Council (WTC) member company, offers a lifetime warranty on its wheels against manufacturing defects. American Force is a Wheel Pros Brand.

For more information, visit http://www.americanforcewheels.com . Other contact methods include:

Phone: 803.591.9971 or 800.620.6259

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 7780 Park Place Rd., York, SC 29745

About Wheel Pros

Founded in 1995, Wheel Pros serves the automotive enthusiast industry with a wide selection of vehicle enhancements from its portfolio of lifestyle brands, including Fuel-Off-Road, American Racing, KMC, Rotiform and Black Rhino. Utilizing its expanding global network of distribution centers spanning North America, Australia and Europe, Wheel Pros serves over 13,500 retailers and has a growing ecommerce presence to provide enthusiast consumers with access to the products they desire. More information is available at www.wheelpros.com.

Press Contacts

Billy Anderson

Wheel Pros

[email protected]

657.577.9081

Max Krapff

Backbone Media

[email protected]

970.658.5252 ext. 1174

SOURCE Wheel Pros

