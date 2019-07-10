Wheel Reinvented - REE Emerges From Stealth to Power the Future of Mobility

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REE unveiled today its revolutionary flat and modular platform which fundamentally changes the way electric vehicles are built to power widespread vehicle electrification. By integrating all of the components formerly found under the hood of the car into the wheel, REE offers optimal freedom of design, multiple body configurations on a single platform, reduced vehicle size and weight, and increased energy and operational efficiency.

REE's unique approach strategically places the motor, steering, suspension, drivetrain, sensing, brakes, thermal systems and electronics into the wheel, creating a truly flat platform. This design provides a low center of gravity to maximize efficiency and supports the vehicle's agility and stability. REE's innovation drastically reduces a vehicle's footprint, weight, and improves both energy efficiency and performance – aspects crucial to the electric and autonomous vehicle revolution.

REE's platform provides automakers, mobility providers and delivery companies a tailor-made solution. Based on a novel quad-motor system, and including active height-levelling suspension, steer-by-wire and a smart quad-gear box, REE's technology provides the basis of any type of vehicle from a high-performance car able to do 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds to an off-road SUV with advanced active suspension technology. The platform can also be used as the base of a robotaxi or even a 10-ton cross country truck.

"The concepts of the past are limited and restrict the ability of the automotive industry to realize the electric and autonomous reality they are striving for. Until now, the industry has operated by making incremental improvements on the traditional design of the automotive vehicle. At REE, we believe that in order to hasten the automotive revolution we need to reinvent the wheel – quite literally," said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE.

The adaptation of REE's universal framework will replace multiple platforms for OEMs resulting in substantial savings. The design and validation of each platform traditionally costs manufacturers billions of US$. By enabling them to utilize one platform for all of their vehicles, costs will be slashed, while performance, safety, comfort and energy efficiency will all be drastically improved.

REE is already collaborating with leading OEMs as well as Tier-1 and Tier-2 automotive companies including Mitsubishi Corporation, Musashi Seimitsu Industry, Tenneco, American Axle, FCA and NSK among others.

Mitsubishi Corporation commented, "We can see REE's technology has huge potential in the autonomous driving world, as it makesthe electrification process highly efficient with its new modular platform."

About REE:

REE is fundamentally reinventing the way in which vehicles are built. Through best-in-class technologies and an innovative design, REE's technology integrates the motors, steering, suspension, drivetrain, sensing, brakes, thermal systems and power management into the wheel creating a completely flat modular chassis. This results in unrivalled efficiency and performance that will power the electrification process and be a crucial step in the development of future mobility.

REE's unique approach enables manufacturers to easily redesign and repurpose vehicles to meet radically shifting and developing automotive needs. REE was founded by Daniel Barel and Avishay Sardes who are also the founders of SoftWheel. More information about REE can be found here: www.ree.auto

