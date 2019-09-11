Wheel Reinvented - REE Holds European Debut for World's First Truly Flat and Modular Skateboard Chassis at IAA, Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REE held its European debut for its revolutionary flat and modular platform which fundamentally changes the way electric vehicles are built to power widespread vehicle electrification. The launch takes place at IAA in Frankfurt alongside strategic partners, Musashi Seimitsu, a global Japanese Tier 1 with 34 manufacturing sites worldwide and a strong innovative spirit that specializes in the production of drivetrain and suspension systems.

REE Module REE’s unique approach strategically places the motor, steering, suspension, drivetrain, sensing, brakes, thermal systems, and electronics into the wheel, creating a truly flat modular skateboard chassis that allows optimal design flexibility and multiple body configurations on a single platform

By integrating all of the components formerly found under the hood of the car into the wheel, REE offers optimal freedom of design, multiple body configurations on a single platform, reduced vehicle size and weight, and increased energy and operational efficiency.

REE's unique approach strategically places the motor, steering, suspension, drivetrain, sensing, brakes, thermal systems, and electronics into the wheel, creating a truly flat platform. This design provides a low center of gravity to maximize efficiency and supports the vehicle's agility and stability. REE's innovation drastically reduces a vehicle's footprint and weight and improves both energy efficiency and performance – aspects crucial to the electric and autonomous vehicle revolution.

"The concepts of the past are limited and restrict the ability of the automotive industry to realize the electric and autonomous reality they are striving for," said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE. Until now, the industry has operated by making incremental improvements on the traditional design of the automotive vehicle. Together with Musashi, we are reimagining the future for the automotive industry and hastening the automotive revolution by, quite literally, reinventing the wheel."

Hiroshi Otsuka, CEO of Musashi, says, "Musashi and REE share a vision for the future of automotive platforms – a zero emission, energy efficient, modular platform with an optimized footprint. Together we are making that vision a reality and we are delighted to showcase the results of that partnership for the first time in Europe."

REE's platform provides automakers, mobility providers, and delivery companies a tailor-made solution. Based on a novel quad-motor system, and including active height-levelling suspension, steer-by-wire, and a smart quad-gear box, REE's technology provides the basis of any type of vehicle from a high-performance car able to do 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds to an off-road SUV with advanced active suspension technology. The platform can also be used as the base of a robotaxi or even a 10-ton cross country truck.

The adaptation of REE's universal framework will replace multiple platforms for OEMs resulting in substantial savings. The design and validation of each platform traditionally costs manufacturers billions of US$. By enabling them to utilize one platform for all of their vehicles, costs will be slashed, while performance, safety, comfort, and energy efficiency will all be drastically improved. Please click here to see a video of REE.

Demonstrations are available at Musashi's booth at IAA, Hall 8.0, booth C36 between the 10th-22nd of September.

About REE: Reinventing the Wheel

REE is fundamentally reinventing the way in which vehicles are built through best-in-class technologies and an innovative design. The company's architecture solution integrates the motors, steering, suspension, drivetrain, sensing, brakes, thermal systems, and power management into the wheel. By integrating all drive components into the wheel, REE offers a completely flat modular skateboard chassis that allows optimal design flexibility and multiple body configurations on a single platform. This unique approach reduces vehicle space and weight, increases efficiency and allows manufacturers to easily redesign and repurpose vehicles to meet radically shifting automotive and commercial vehicle needs. REE's solution is set to be crucial to the electrification process and will play a key role in shaping the future of mobility. REE was founded by Daniel Barel and Ahishay Sardes who are also the founders of SoftWheel. More information about REE can be found at: www.ree.auto.

About Musashi:

Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. is a global auto parts Tier1 company for automobiles and motorcycles, whose headquarters is located in Toyohashi, Japan. Its 34 manufacturing locations are spread across Europe, North and South America, China, and South East Asia. Musashi specializes in designing, development, and manufacturing of powertrain products, including Differential Assemblies, Planetary Gear Assemblies, Transmission Gears and Assemblies, and Reduction Gears for xEVs, which are supplied to global major OEMs and Tier1s. Linkage and suspension products are other strategic products of Musashi. Musashi is listed on the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 7220).

Website: http://www.musashi.co.jp/en/

Media Contact:

Aaron Kliner

aaron@headline.media

+1 516 595 1843

SOURCE REE

Related Links

http://www.musashi.co.jp/en/

