Wheel to Power Owlet's New Virtual Health and Prescription Service

Wheel expands its virtual clinical capabilities in pediatrics and infant care

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel , the virtual care platform powering the future of care, today announced a strategic partnership with Owlet , Inc. ("Owlet") (NYSE:OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring. As part of this direct-to-consumer virtual offering, Wheel clinicians will provide caregivers with timely prescriptions for BabySat ™, Owlet's FDA-cleared pulse oximeter, tailored for infants with pre-existing medical conditions. BabySat empowers caregivers to more effectively monitor their baby's health and collaborate with healthcare providers.

"Wheel is thrilled to partner with Owlet to increase access to critical in-home monitoring for the nearly half a million babies and their caregivers transitioning home from the neonatal intensive care unit each year," said Michelle Davey, CEO of Wheel. "Like many other popular consumer and healthcare brands, Owlet recognizes the value of providing direct access to high quality providers in order to deliver care where, and when, the consumer needs it most."

Owlet's virtual care offering powered by Wheel integrates with durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers who accept and can bill many insurance providers, offering up to 100% reimbursement for BabySat through insurance or HSA/FSA.

"Owlet is proud to partner with Wheel, a like-minded organization, to provide more accessible care to parents and caregivers," said Jim Fidicaro, Owlet Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare. "This partnership will empower parents to easily obtain a prescription for BabySat via Wheel's high quality network of physicians."

Owlet joins other prominent consumer brands in recently standing up virtual clinical capabilities as a core component of their innovative health offerings. Today, Wheel's platform includes the infrastructure, clinical network, care programs, and data to drive effective, accessible, and affordable virtual care at scale. With Wheel, brands can quickly deploy exceptional direct-to-consumer health experiences that give their customers more choice and more flexibility in their care.

Wheel has facilitated more than one million clinical visits over the past year and has seen significant adoption of their integrated platform among large retailers, payers, digital health, and life sciences companies. The company also recently added high-impact partners to its Integrated Virtual Care Ecosystem, which includes solutions for mental health, home-delivery pharmacy options, and lab and diagnostics services.

About Wheel

Wheel is evolving the traditional care ecosystem by equipping the nation's most innovative companies with a premier platform to deliver high-quality virtual care at scale. We offer proven strategies and cutting-edge technologies to foster consumer engagement, build brand loyalty, and maximize return on investment. Wheel solutions include configurable virtual care programs, an intuitive consumer interface, and access to a nationwide network of board-certified clinicians. Discover how Wheel is transforming the future of healthcare by visiting www.wheel.com.

