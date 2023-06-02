Wheelchair Market size to grow by USD 1,527.89 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing healthcare expenditure is expected to drive market growth - Technavio

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wheelchair market to grow by USD 1,527.89 million at CAGR of 7.56% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including growing healthcare expenditure, enhanced post-treatment services, and the rising geriatric population. Discover Health Care Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The wheelchair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Compass Health Brands: The company offers wheel chairs such as ProBasics K2 wheelchair, ProBasics K4 high performance lightweight wheelchair, ProBasics K1 standard wheelchair.

The company offers wheel chairs such as ProBasics K2 wheelchair, ProBasics K4 high performance lightweight wheelchair, ProBasics K1 standard wheelchair. Etac AB: The company offers wheelchairs such as Etac Cross 6, Etac Cross 5XL, Etac Crissy Swing Away.

The company offers wheelchairs such as Etac Cross 6, Etac Cross 5XL, Etac Crissy Swing Away. Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd: The company offers wheelchairs under its brand Forza Freedom.

Key Market Segmentation

Market segmentation by Product

Manual wheelchair

Powered wheelchair

Market segmentation by End-user

Personal

Hospitals

Sports conditioning

The demand for manual wheelchairs, a key factor in this market's expansion, is being influenced by the growing elderly population. The geriatric population is supporting the adoption of manual wheelchairs and fueling the growth of the global manual wheelchair market with the rising demand for them, their increased availability in regional markets, and their low prices.

Due to the increase in disposable income of people in developing countries, the global market for manual wheelchairs is anticipated to expand at an accelerating rate during the forecast period. Increased healthcare costs will be a result of the rise in disposable income. The demand for manual wheelchairs will increase as people begin to prefer them over low-end mobility aids like canes, crutches, and walkers because of their greater convenience. During the forecast period, the vendors' efforts to meet the increased demand are anticipated to push them to broaden their product offerings and market penetration.

Regional Market Outlook

The US contributed the major share to the market for wheelchairs in North America in 2021. According to the CDC, the percentage of Americans over 65 years is expected to rise from 12.4% in 2000 to 19.6% in 2030. A rise in wheelchair demand is also guaranteed in North America over the course of the forecast period due to technological advancements in product design, structure, and use as well as the availability of reimbursements from healthcare insurance providers.

The demand for these products in North America is also being driven by an increase in brain stroke prevalence. In the US, severe long-term disabilities are primarily brought on by stroke. In the US, about 150,000 cases of lower limb loss are reported annually. Such incidents increase the need for wheelchairs in the nation. the profusion of several suppliers, including Invacare Corp. and Medical Depot Inc., as well as Sunrise Medical LLC. and their sizable North American distribution networks also significantly contribute to the expansion of the local market.

One in four adults in the US, according to the CDC, has a disability, including vision, hearing, mobility, or cognitive impairment. In addition, 39 million Americans, or 16% of the population, have physical limitations, and 17 million of them find walking extremely difficult or impossible. However, widespread vaccination campaigns that resulted in the reopening of manufacturing facilities in 2021 marked the beginning of normal operations. Therefore, it is anticipated that the aforementioned elements will fuel market expansion in the area over the course of the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

21st Century Scientific Inc.

Compass Health Brands

Etac AB

Forza Medi India Pvt. Ltd.

GF Health Products Inc.

Hoveround Corp.

Invacare Corp.

Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Karman Healthcare Inc.

Ki Mobility

Magic Mobility Pty Ltd.

Medical Depot Inc.

Medline Industries LP

NOVA Medical Products

Ostrich Mobility Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Permobil AB

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Rainbow Care Pte Ltd.

Sunrise Medical LLC

