Wheelchairs Market is Expected to Enjoy a Worth of US$ 5.7 Bn and Expand at a CAGR of 3.2% to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 7.9 Bn During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Wheelchairs Market Growth Accelerating with Rising Developments in Assistive Technologies. China is set to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 4.3% in the global wheelchairs market during the forecast period. Demand for wheelchairs in Germany is expected to register a growth of 3.0% CAGR over the next ten years.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global wheelchairs market was around US$ 5.5 Bn in 2021, and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of close to 3.2% over the forecast period.

Utilizing the skills and resources of the public, private, and nonprofit sectors is essential to fostering innovation and removing obstacles to accessibility and affordability for assistive technology (AT). For people to become more economically and civically engaged and to avoid adverse health effects, access to an appropriate wheelchair is essential.

A wheelchair is considered appropriate if it: satisfies the user's demands and environmental requirements; offers a proper fit with ergonomic adjustment; is safe and reliable; is readily available in the nation; and can be obtained, maintained, and provided with services in the nation at a reasonable price. The usage of a appropriate wheelchair improves users' mobility and flexibility, which is a requirement for active involvement in civic, professional, and educational activities.

Wheelchairs are among the most widely used assistive devices. Those who require wheelchairs have mobility limits and may include individuals with congenital abnormality, people with developmental and neurological problems (such as cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy), people with a spinal cord injury, and people with musculoskeletal conditions (lower limb amputation), people living with physical handicap caused by polio or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes or stroke, and older people.

The wheelchair market is expected to grow as demand is created and consolidated around the best products in terms of effectiveness, features, quality, and cost. Additionally, in order to lower production costs and promote the adoption of strict quality standards, manufacturers and suppliers must collaborate in order to shape the global wheelchairs market for greater revenue sales.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Manual wheelchairs are the leading segment as product, and hold approximately 70.5% market share in 2021, owing to their adoption by people with mobility issues, who do not suffer from chronic conditions.

market share in 2021, owing to their adoption by people with mobility issues, who do not suffer from chronic conditions. Lightweight wheelchair segment is set to lead in terms of function for wheelchairs with a projected market share of around 30.0% by 2032, owing to the ease of its use.

by 2032, owing to the ease of its use. Institutional sales accounted for around 82.2% of the global wheelchairs market, by distribution channel, in 2021, owed to the high adoption of treatment within institutional settings.

of the global wheelchairs market, by distribution channel, in 2021, owed to the high adoption of treatment within institutional settings. North America is considered as the leading region with a global share of 35.4% in 2021, owed to the large number of available distributors for wheelchairs in the region.

"Mobility issues associated with ageing are likely to affect older generations, which is predicted to raise demand for wheelchairs and fuel market expansion for wheelchairs over the forecast period," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for wheelchairs is highly fragmented, and there exists a number of competitors within the market sphere. Several local producers exist in low and middle-income nations, owing to favorable government regulations, incentives to manufacture locally, and the belief that wheelchairs are a low-tech product.

Invacare Corporation announced the release of a new, slimmer version of the Invacare® AVIVA® STORM RXTM rear wheel drive power wheelchair in January 2022 .

. Sunrise Medical announced the introduction of two new electric wheelchairs in January 2022 for both its adult QUICKIE and pediatric ZIPPIE lines.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wheelchairs market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global wheelchairs market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Key Market Segments Covered in Wheelchairs Industry Research

By Product:

Manual Wheelchairs

Powered Wheelchairs

By Function:

Standard Transport Wheel Chair

Self-Propelled Wheel Chair

Sports Wheel Chairs

Standing Wheel Chairs

Recliners Wheel Chairs

Bariatric Wheel Chairs

Light-weight Wheel Chairs

By Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

