Wheeler Bio Announces Strategic Partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation to Accelerate Asia-Pacific Business Development

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheeler Bio, a U.S.-based High Science/High Touch contract development and biomanufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation to expand Wheeler's commercial reach and business development activities across the Asia-Pacific region.

Under this partnership, in addition to investing in Wheeler's Series A-1 financing, Mitsubishi Corporation will leverage its extensive regional network, long-standing industry relationships, and deep commercial expertise to identify and engage Asia-Pacific biotech innovators in Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Taiwan and China seeking U.S. development and cGMP manufacturing capabilities. As Wheeler's exclusive commercialization partner in the region, Mitsubishi Corporation will support the recruitment of new client relationships and help bridge biologics innovators to Wheeler's AI/ML enabled ModularCMC™ platform and state-of-the-art cGMP biomanufacturing facility in Oklahoma City. As the demand for U.S. based biomanufacturing increases, Wheeler Bio's ModularCMC™ platform is well positioned to streamline the path from discovery to clinical development for antibody-based therapeutics, with maximum speed, agility and scalability while offering a High-Touch approach based on timely transparency, scientific rigor and a true partnering mindset.

"We have long been engaged in the pharmaceutical CDMO market, and we are firmly convinced that Wheeler Bio's service offerings will provide significant value to clients. Through this strategic partnership, we are confident that the development of biopharmaceutical seeds in the APAC region will be accelerated, ultimately contributing to the improvement of people's lives" said Takahiro Tokuda, Healthcare Division COO, Mitsubishi Corporation.

"Wheeler is honoured to have Mitsubishi invest in and partner with Wheeler Bio in support of our business development efforts as we scale the organization," said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Wheeler Bio. "Mitsubishi's long term domain experience in biologics contract manufacturing is invaluable to our growth objectives."

Wheeler Bio is a contract development and manufacturing pioneer who has established the ModularCMC™ platform that enables the rapid translation of antibody-based therapeutics from discovery to clinical studies while ensuring scalability in support of advanced development and commercialization. ModularCMC streamlines the path between drug discovery and clinical manufacturing through well-defined systematic work packages ultimately resulting in cGMP product supported by a comprehensive Common Technical Document (CTD) Module 3 for Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs). Wheeler's High Science/High Touch approach combines cutting edge development and cGMP manufacturing technologies with a deeply experienced scientific team committed to timeline transparency, scientific rigor and a true partnering mindset. Wheeler Bio's mission is to accelerate the translation of drug discoveries into clinical impact for our partners and the patients they seek to serve.

Mitsubishi Corporation is an integrated trading and investment company that develops and operates businesses across multiple industries together with its global network. The Healthcare Division provides products and services that contribute to solving various customer issues mainly in the fields of medical care, nursing care, prevention, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. While responding to changes in the market and industry environment in each country and region, it will lead the way in solving healthcare-related issues and comprehensively respond to the healthcare-related needs of consumers in Japan and overseas. In the pharmaceutical sector, Mitsubishi Corporation contributes to industry growth through the distribution of raw materials and strategic investments in CDMO businesses, aspiring to become a key part of the industry's infrastructure.

