Wheeler Bio Launches New Website Reflecting Expansion of Capabilities, Clients Served, and a Commitment to High-Science, High-Touch Biologics Manufacturing

Wheeler Bio unveils its redesigned website, highlighting expanded capabilities as a fully integrated CDMO, now supporting biologics from gene to cGMP manufacturing with its signature ModularCMC™ platform.

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheeler Bio, an Oklahoma-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in antibody-based therapeutics, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, showcasing the company's expanded development and manufacturing capabilities that serve biologics developers from genes to cGMP manufacturing.

The new website reflects Wheeler Bio's evolution into a fully integrated CDMO supporting programs from cell line development through cGMP Drug Substance and Drug Product manufacturing. Designed to provide a clearer view of the company's broader biologics expertise, manufacturing facilities, service offerings, and preferred partner network, the site also defines Wheeler Bio's high-science, high-touch philosophy, which is integral to every client partnership.

"As Wheeler Bio continues to grow, it was important that our digital presence reflect the full breadth of capabilities, expertise, and capacity we bring to our clients," said Sheli Streck, Chief Commercial Officer, Wheeler Bio. "Our new website showcases the integrated services and scientific depth that support our partners from discovery through cGMP manufacturing, while reinforcing the values that define every engagement: integrity, scientific excellence, transparency, and the high-touch project management approach that sets Wheeler Bio apart."

Central to the updated website is Wheeler Bio's AI/ML enabled ModularCMC™ platform, a structured, phase-appropriate approach to antibody-based development that combines standardized work packages, Quality-by-Design principles, and AI/ML-informed process development strategies. By aligning development strategy with regulatory expectations and program objectives, ModularCMC™ helps sponsors streamline CMC execution and reduce development timelines for antibody-based therapeutics, including mAbs, multispecifics, Fc-fusion proteins, and antibody-drug conjugates.

In addition to the high-science ModularCMC platform, the website describes a high-touch approach to partnering with clients that pairs deep scientific expertise with accessible project leadership and timely, transparent communication.

The redesigned website features enhanced navigation, expanded technical content, updated service descriptions, and new resources to help biotechnology companies evaluate development and manufacturing strategies available at Wheeler Bio.

To explore the new website and learn more about Wheeler Bio's capabilities, visit wheelerbio.com.

About Wheeler Bio

Wheeler Bio is a contract development and manufacturing pioneer that has established the ModularCMC™ platform, which enables the rapid translation of antibody-based therapeutics from discovery to clinical studies while ensuring scalability to support advanced development and commercialization. ModularCMC streamlines the path from drug discovery to cGMP manufacturing through well-defined, systematic work packages, ultimately resulting in a cGMP product supported by a comprehensive Common Technical Document (CTD) Module 3 for Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs). Wheeler's High Science/High Touch approach combines cutting-edge development and cGMP manufacturing technologies with a deeply experienced scientific team committed to timeline transparency, scientific rigor, and a true partnering mindset. Wheeler Bio's mission is to accelerate the translation of drug discoveries into clinical impact for our partners and the patients they seek to serve.

Media Contact: Kimberly LaPointe, Head of Strategic Marketing, Wheeler Bio, [email protected], 904-738-5897

SOURCE Wheeler Bio, Inc.