Wheeler Bio Appoints Rajesh Beri, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheeler Bio, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Rajesh Beri, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer. The appointment of Dr. Beri is the latest in a series of steps Wheeler Bio has taken to deepen its scientific expertise and expand its capabilities to better serve clinical- and commercial-focused, antibody-based development clients.

Wheeler Bio, Inc., today announced the appointment of Rajesh Beri, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer. Post this Rajesh Beri, Ph.D.

With more than 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, Rajesh has led over 70 biologics programs across multiple therapeutic modalities, from preclinical research through commercial manufacturing. His expertise in CMC strategy, technical operations, process development, and cGMP manufacturing strengthens Wheeler Bio's ModularCMC® platform and supports the accelerated development of biologics.

"We are excited to welcome Rajesh to Wheeler Bio as Chief Development Officer," said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Wheeler Bio. "Rajesh has built an exceptional career leading biologics development and advancing antibody-based molecules from early development through commercialization. His leadership will increase the scientific rigor at Wheeler Bio and ensure the excellent execution of process, formulation, and analytical development that our clients require."

Dr. Beri earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and spent fourteen years in senior leadership roles at Lonza Biologics before holding executive leadership positions at Immunovant, Goodwin Biotech, and Senda Biosciences.

As Chief Development Officer, Dr. Beri will lead Wheeler Bio's development organization, supporting integrated CMC programs from cell line development through Drug Substance and Drug Product manufacturing. He will oversee the scientific strategy supporting Wheeler Bio's signature ModularCMC® platform, with an eye on continuous improvement while delivering to our partners a CMC strategy that reduces risk, improves scalability, and accelerates timelines.

"I am honored to join Wheeler Bio during this exciting period of growth," said Dr. Beri. "The company's scientific depth, collaborative culture, and innovative ModularCMC® platform create an opportunity to help biotechnology companies overcome development challenges with flexible, phase-appropriate CMC solutions. I look forward to working alongside the talented Wheeler Bio team and providing technical support to Wheeler's partners to help advance their programs and ultimately deliver new therapies to patients."

Dr. Beri's appointment further expands Wheeler Bio's executive leadership team as the company continues investing in scientific expertise, development capabilities, and manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for U.S.-based biologics manufacturing. The appointment also strengthens Wheeler Bio's High-Science, High-Touch corporate ethos that is the foundation of all its client partnerships.

About Wheeler Bio

Wheeler Bio is a contract development and manufacturing pioneer that has established the ModularCMC® platform, which enables the rapid translation of antibody-based therapeutics from discovery to clinical studies while ensuring scalability to support advanced development and commercialization. ModularCMC® streamlines the path from drug discovery to cGMP manufacturing through well-defined, systematic work packages, ultimately resulting in a cGMP product supported by a comprehensive Common Technical Document (CTD) Module 3 for Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs). Wheeler's High-Science, High-Touch approach combines cutting-edge development and cGMP manufacturing technologies with a deeply experienced scientific team committed to timeline transparency, scientific rigor, and a true partnering mindset. Wheeler Bio's mission is to accelerate the translation of drug discoveries into clinical impact for our partners and the patients they seek to serve.

Contact: Kimberly LaPointe

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SOURCE Wheeler Bio, Inc.