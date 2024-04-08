Wheelhouse DMG Boosts Its Healthcare Digital Marketing Expertise with Key Hire

SEATTLE, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to bolster its already considerable expertise in digital marketing for healthcare clients, Wheelhouse DMG announces that Laura Chase has joined the company as Sr. MarTech Strategist.

Chase, who most recently was Sr. Director of Web Analytics & Insights with Providence, is a thought leader and innovator in privacy first data strategies. Prior to her leadership role at Providence, Chase held senior roles with some of the most innovative players in enterprise analytics and technology, including Head of Website Testing & Analytics for Amazon Web Services, Director of Digital Analytics & Optimization for T-Mobile, Director of Analytics for Overstock.com, SVP & Global Analytics Best Practices Leader for Citi and five years as a Sr. Consultant with Adobe.

Wheelhouse DMG, a sought-after digital marketing agency, boosts its healthcare marketing expertise with key hire. Post this

Her breadth of experience has equipped her with exceptional knowledge and perspective regarding data strategy, MarTech, web analytics, and business intelligence in complex enterprises and highly regulated industries.

"We feel fortunate to have attracted Laura," said Aaron Burnett, CEO of Wheelhouse DMG. "Her deep understanding of the digital ecosystem for healthcare and ability to innovate at the intersection of privacy regulations, enterprise needs, and technical pragmatism are just a few reasons why she's an exciting addition to the team."

Said Chase, "Wheelhouse DMG deeply understands healthcare analytics and MarTech. What they already have accomplished in the realm of HIPAA-compliant data strategy is amazing. I'm thrilled to join the team and build on this success."

About Wheelhouse DMG

Wheelhouse DMG is a sought-after digital marketing agency based in Seattle, WA. The agency has worked with some of the world's most innovative healthcare and medical device brands for more than a decade, consistently delivering exceptional business value through a combination of deep healthcare marketing expertise, purpose-built technology, and creative capabilities. To put it more plainly, Wheelhouse helps brands thrive by solving their toughest digital challenges.

SOURCE Wheelhouse DMG