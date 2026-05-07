Wheelhouse Expands California Presence with Acquisition of Hamon Overhead Door Company Inc.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelhouse is proud to announce the acquisition of Hamon Overhead Door Company Inc., a highly respected residential and commercial garage door operator serving California's Central Coast. This strategic acquisition marks another step in Wheelhouse's national expansion and strengthens its presence in California alongside Besser Garage Doors in Southern California.

Hamon Overhead Door Company Inc. has served homeowners and businesses throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for over 50 years, earning a reputation for quality work and reliable service. With locations in Paso Robles and Santa Maria, they have been a trusted name in the region since 1966.

"Adding Hamon to the Wheelhouse platform is an exciting milestone as we grow our presence across the country," said Ron Avidan, CEO of Wheelhouse. "We are proud to welcome their team and look forward to what we will build together."

With this acquisition, Hamon will gain access to Wheelhouse's full platform of resources, including marketing, a centralized call center, operational systems, and leadership development. Wheelhouse's integration approach focuses on preserving the local brand and reputation while enhancing performance and scalability.

Wheelhouse is actively seeking acquisition opportunities with owner-operated garage door businesses across the United States. To learn more about partnership opportunities, contact Lucas Lebrao, VP of Corporate Development, at [email protected] or visit www.wheelhouse-brands.com/contact.

About Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse, backed by Trivest Partners, is a growing platform built for the residential and commercial garage door service and installation industry. The company partners with established, founder-led businesses across the United States, providing operational expertise and growth resources. For more information, visit www.wheelhouse-brands.com.

Contact:

Megan Burland

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Wheelhouse GD Buyer LLC