Wheeling Heritage Announces Retirement of Executive Director, Appoints New Executive Director

Alex Weld joined Wheeling Heritage in 2017 to lead its marketing and downtown development initiatives. In September 2019, Alex became the organization's first Director of Operations, overseeing Wheeling Heritage's programmatic work. Since joining the organization, Alex has created a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem by developing the Wheeling CO.STARTERS and expanding Show of Hands - programs that provide knowledge, resources, and support to aspiring entrepreneurs. Additionally, she has facilitated activities in public space development, small business promotion, and building preservation. Her marketing efforts have had impressive results and have garnered national media attention for Wheeling Heritage.

"When Jake Dougherty left Wheeling Heritage last summer to attend law school, we were pleased that Arch could step into the Executive Director position during the subsequent transition period." said Jeanne Finstein, Ed.D., Board Chair "Arch had served on the Wheeling Heritage board of directors for many years, most recently as board chair, and was very familiar with the organization and its staff and goals. As he hands off the reins, we find that Wheeling Heritage is a strong organization that is perfectly positioned to move forward. We know that Arch will continue his efforts to preserve Wheeling's rich heritage, given his knowledge and expertise."

"The Board of Directors is very pleased with the selection of Alex Weld as the Executive Director of Wheeling Heritage. Alex knows the organization better than anyone through her current position as Director of Operations," continued Finstein. "In her three years with Wheeling Heritage, she has met and interacted with directors of other heritage areas around the country, with state and local legislators, and with other leaders in the Wheeling community. We are confident that she will lead the organization to its full potential."

"Wheeling Heritage has been providing innovative, impactful programming to the Wheeling community for over 25 years, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead this important work," Weld said. "As we look ahead, I'm excited to work with our talented staff and Board of Directors to ensure Wheeling Heritage continues to benefit our community into the future."

About Wheeling Heritage

Wheeling Heritage is a catalyst for the revitalization of Wheeling. Through historic preservation, community development, and the arts, we help to tell Wheeling's story and shape its future. We seek to improve the quality of life in Wheeling by preserving and investing in our city, collaborating with others, and engaging the citizens of Wheeling in our work.

