Wheeling Town Center Announces CMX CinéBistro Wheeling Anchor Opening

CMX CinéBistro Wheeling will offer moviegoers a unique luxury theater experience with a bar and lounge area equipped for 183 patrons and offering amenities, including large screen TVs, pool and shuffle board tables, as well as a complete game area. The theater has seven screens with a total seating capacity of 624. Each theater is equipped with extra wide lush leather reclining seats with swing tables for food and beverage service.

After 8 p.m., CMX CinéBistro Wheeling will be a 21 and over theater for all movies. Guests three and above will be welcome for all shows 8 p.m. or earlier and must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 and proper ID will be required. To enjoy in-theater dining, guests must arrive 30 minutes before showtime.

"CMX Cinemas is thrilled to open our fourth location in Illinois and bring an elevated dinner-and-a-movie experience and a new sports-watching experience to Wheeling and the surrounding communities," said Javier Ezquerro, COO of CMX Cinemas. "We hope to become Wheeling's preferred entertainment destination with something for everyone – from the chef-crafted menu and cocktails, to the ultimate sports-watching experience at CMX Stone Sports Bar."

CMX CinéBistro Wheeling joins other key tenants already open at Wheeling Town Center, including Starbucks, Inland Bank, AT&T and City Works. Wheeling Town Center contains a total of over 100,000 square feet of commercial space across its 16-acre site. Additional retail tenants opening in Spring 2020 include Mia's Cantina, 312 Nails, The Learning Experience® and Artic Spoon.

Adjacent to the Wheeling Metra station, the space also includes the ultimate in luxury living One Wheeling Town Center. The exclusive 300 plus suite, five-story complex features unique floor plans that offer private terraces, balconies, dens and other high end amenities. The One Wheeling Town Center luxe apartments opened in Spring 2019 and are more than 70 percent leased.

"With the completion of CMX CinéBistro Wheeling, Wheeling Town Center has officially become a community unlike anything else in northwest suburban living," said Joshua Goldstein, President of The Lynmark Group, Wheeling Town Center's developer. "It's an unrivaled location to live with a luxury movie viewing experience steps from your door. And it's truly a one-stop retail and entertainment family destination for all those in the surrounding communities."

"Wheeling Town Center is a prime example of a highly successful mixed-use development for today's ever-changing retail environment," said Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Senior Managing Director James Schutter. "The project is already becoming the heart of the community with its variety of restaurants and entertainment and a metro station within walking distance."

About the Wheeling Town Center: The Wheeling Town Center is a mixed-use development at the center of it all featuring a luxury five-story 300-unit apartment building and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that connects residents and visitors with the development's 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. For inquiries on commercial leasing opportunities at Wheeling Town Center, please contact NFK's James Schutter at (312) 224-3200 or jschutter@ngkf.com.

More information can be found at www.thewheelingtowncenter.com.

About The Lynmark Group: The Lynmark Group is a third generation family-owned real estate development company headquartered in Suffern, New York. The Lynmark Group has been on the forefront of real estate development for over 58 years, having developed over one billion dollars' worth of income producing assets in multi-family housing, retail centers, office buildings, and hospitality across the region and the continental U.S. There are several national real estate entities under the Lynmark umbrella with expertise in property management, construction services, acquisitions, asset management, marketing and leasing.

CMX Cinemas in Illinois: CMX Cinemas opened its first location in Illinois in December 2017 at Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie. Six months later, the theater was rebranded as CMX CinéBistro and a second location, CMX Market Cinemas opened its doors at the same commercial center. Most recently, CMX Cinemas Arlington Heights underwent through a full renovation. Moviegoers from the Arlington Heights community have continued to enjoy their movie experience at their neighborhood cinema which now introduces a fresh-looking lobby, sleek bar design, enhanced food and beverage concessions stand, giant LED screens, venue-wide digital screens signage and comfortable recliner seating. In February 2020, CMX CinéBistro and CMX Stone Sports Bar opened a fourth location, this time at Wheeling Town Center. A fifth Illinois location will open in Q2 2020 at Wrigleyville, at Addison & Clark Commercial Center.

