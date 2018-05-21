Wheeling Town Center Breaks Ground on Commercial Property, Announces New Dining and Entertainment

"Breaking ground last week on our major commercial anchors, we are building on an exciting mix of dining and entertainment with these new additions that will define the Wheeling Town Center," said Joshua Goldstein, President of the third generation, family-owned Lynmark Group. "We have been thoughtful in our selection process, and with several more announcements to come, this center will hands down be the go-to destination on the North Shore."

Mia's Cantina is a popular, locally-owned Mexican grill and tequila bar that has made a name for itself in the Chicagoland area. With its launch in 2012, this will be the third location for the authentic Mexican restaurant which boasts everything from traditional guacamole to specialty hand-crafted margaritas that can be enjoyed on the outdoor patio of the 4,000 square foot venue.

"We've believed in this project from the beginning, and we are excited to be working with the Lynmark Group as this project becomes a reality in 2018," said Peter Rand, Senior Vice President of KeyBank Real Estate Capital, the project's construction lender.

Mia's will be joined by 312 Nails & Spa. The salon will offer an additional experiential element to the Town Center with extensive luxury services and a self-serve bar at its 2,500 square foot location.

"The commercial groundbreaking and new additions demonstrate the momentum that is continuing to build as this long-awaited community space takes shape," said Luke Semeta from Newmark Knight Frank, the Town Center's exclusive commercial broker. "This project is a perfect example of what a successful retail development entails in today's commercial market."

Complimenting the Wheeling Town Center's comprehensive mix of dining, entertainment, and leisure, in the coming weeks, the Lynmark Group will also unveil the interior designs for 300 luxury ONE rental apartments located just steps from the pedestrian plaza and the Wheeling Metra train station. ONE Wheeling Town Center will be the five-story, residential complex centrally located at the 16-acre site.

For inquiries on commercial leasing opportunities, contact James Schutter at jschutter@ngkf.com or call (312) 224-3200.

For more information on ONE Wheeling Town Center, visit liveatone.com or call 267-322-5600.

About the Wheeling Town Center: The Wheeling Town Center is a mixed-use development at the center of it all featuring a luxury, five-story, 300-unit apartment building and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that connects residents and visitors with the development's 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

More information can be found at www.thewheelingtowncenter.com.

About The Lynmark Group: The Lynmark Group is a third-generation family-owned real estate development company headquartered in Suffern, New York. The Lynmark Group has been on the forefront of real estate development for over 58 years, having developed over one billion dollars' worth of income producing assets in multi-family housing, retail centers, office buildings, and hospitality across the region and the continental U.S. There are several national real estate entities under the Lynmark umbrella with expertise in property management, construction services, acquisitions, asset management, marketing, and leasing.

