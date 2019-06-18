Wheelman Autosteering Now Supports A+ Heading

Latest Free Update to Whirl App Adds A+ Heading, Additional Features to Wheelman Autosteering

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), the Autosteering Company™ ("AgJunction"), has announced that A+ heading, along with five additional features are now available to support the WheelmanTM Pro and Wheelman Flex products with the latest free update to the Whirl app.

A+ heading is an easy way for farmers to set a path based on a compass heading and farmers can now use Wheelman to reliably follow the same direction they previously planted for spraying. For tilling, farmers can also specify an angle to cross the field, which helps reduce ridges.

"Providing all farmers with the most up-to-date technology is a priority for us," said Jeff Morris, chief marketing officer of AgJunction. "With the addition of A+ heading support, along with five other new features, farmers can further fine-tune their autosteering for peak performance."

AgJunction is pleased to bring its unique expertise in solving complex control challenges to help Wheelman customers autosteer with greater precision and performance. Whirl, the first smart autosteering mobile app that also serves as a display for the Wheelman autosteer products, is key to bringing these features to farmers without any additional cost or hassle.

The June Whirl app update also includes:

Steering Sensitivity — Determines how aggressively the vehicle steers onto the guidance line when approaching it from close proximity.

Whirl adds these features to fine-tune autosteering to account for different farming activities and speeds, implement types, and unique equipment characteristics. The free Whirl app now lets every farmer effortlessly adjust their Wheelman autosteering system for peak performance by providing the high value technology at a cost-effective price point.

In addition, the latest update to the Whirl app improves the calibration step. The improvements include added visualization in the vehicle calibration and more robust firmware upgrade steps, as part of the 'simpler to use' approach.

"We're excited to continually provide up-to-date technology to our farmers at no additional cost," said Morris. "Additional updates to the Whirl app will be available in the near future."

The Wheelman lineup of simple, affordable autosteering systems that can benefit every farm was introduced earlier this year. Starting at just $3,995, each Wheelman Pro comes with everything a farmer needs for easy installation and operation (install kit, IMU, smart antenna, power cable), at no additional cost. And, the Wheelman Flex offers an additional benefit, allowing farmers to easily move and use the autosteer system between their other vehicles, further reducing the overall cost of outfitting a farming operation with autosteering.

To purchase or learn more about Wheelman Pro, Wheelman Flex or Whirl, visit www.HandsFreeFarm.com.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company's vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

