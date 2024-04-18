Wheels in Motion: Nationwide Ride of a Life Time Cycling Event Set for April 27 to Support Children's Health

Annual charity event at Life Time destinations benefits children's hospitals, local youth health initiatives and conservation efforts nationwide; more than $2.7 million raised to date

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the health of our nation's children continues to diminish, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is continuing efforts to drive positive change through its Ride of a Life Time charity cycle event occurring Saturday, April 27 across its portfolio of athletic country clubs.

Funds raised are split equally among Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and the Life Time Foundation, two dedicated organizations that support children's health. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is a national nonprofit that engages local communities to fundraise for local member children's hospitals. The Life Time Foundation collaborates with school and non-profit leaders to help serve minimally processed foods in schools and encourage physical activity for kids. The Life Time Foundation also recently expanded its focus on forestation and conservation efforts to help combat climate change. Both organizations have a shared goal to positively impact children's health.

Since its inception in 2021, Ride of a Life Time has raised more than $2.7 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation. Last year's event raised more than $1 million for the causes.

A registration fee of $25 secures a bike for Ride of a Life Time and is donated to both causes. Participants are then encouraged to continue fundraising leading up to the event to reach the overall event goal of $1.25 million. Riders can expect a fun, heart-pounding combination of Life Time's signature indoor cycling formats like AMP, EDG and PWR.

"Ride of a Life Time is an incredible opportunity for people to support two fantastic causes at the forefront of children's health," said Sarah Emola, Director of the Life Time Foundation. "We hope everyone in our communities, members and nonmembers alike, will join us for an energetic event as we pedal for the causes."

Registration is open now at www.rideofalifetime.life or on the Life Time Digital app for members.

Those who are not members of Life Time may take part in Ride of a Life Time by registering at this link and selecting the Life Time location most convenient for them.

"We know that we can make the greatest impact in the health of future generations when we join together with our communities and partners," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "We're thrilled to host the 4th annual Ride of a Life Time in partnership with Life Time and the Life Time Foundation."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 member children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada.

The Life Time Foundation was established to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet and a Healthy Way of Life. Beginning in 2011, the Life Time Foundation prioritized the 'Healthy People' aspect of its mission by supporting children's health through youth nutrition and, more recently, youth movement programs. With an eye toward the 'Healthy Planet' element of its mission, the Life Time Foundation now is expanding focus on forestation and conservation efforts to help combat climate change driven by fast-rising amounts of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, 501c (3) nonprofit created by Life Time, is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.