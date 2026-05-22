Wheels Up Achieves Record Operational Milestone of Zero Cancellation Days

74 zero cancellation days year to date in 2026 exceeds 2025 annual count

Continued performance highlights ongoing improvements in operations

ATLANTA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced a record breaking 74 days to-date in 2026 without a single flight cancellation (100% completion each day). This milestone exceeds 2025's annual count of zero cancellation days.

"2025 was a record performance year for Wheels Up, and not five months into 2026, we're already beating our previous annual benchmarks," said George Mattson, Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up. "Since day one, our mission has been to build the best-run private aviation company, and this latest proof point further demonstrates the progress we have made towards that goal. Having recently completed our fleet transition, we look forward to delivering even higher operational reliability."

"We have the best operations team in the business, and these continued achievements are a result of major improvements in the company's operational reliability, disciplined planning, proactive communication, and real time decision making by teams across flight operations, maintenance, scheduling, and customer service," said Mattson. "I want to personally thank every member of our operations team for their impassioned commitment to creating such seamless operations and continuing to raise the bar for our members and customers."

This record zero cancellation days achievement highlights the progress of Wheels Up's ongoing transformation strategy and lays the foundation for continued efficiency and responsible, profitable growth – all centered on a customer-centric model with unmatched flexibility and accessibility.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wheels Up's future operational and financial performance and prospects. The words "anticipate," "continue," "could," "expect," "plan," "potential," "should," "would," "pursue" and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in Wheels Up's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, Wheels Up's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026 (the "1Q Form 10-Q"), and Wheels Up's other filings with the SEC from time to time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Wheels Up does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE Wheels Up