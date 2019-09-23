Wheels Up Acquires Avianis Systems, A Leading Private Aviation Technology and Flight Management Systems Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, a leading private aviation company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain material assets of Avianis Systems, LLC, a leading private aviation technology company that provides an advanced Flight Management System ("FMS") for private aircraft owners, operators, management companies, charter brokers, and flight departments.

Wheels Up is making significant investments in technology that will develop new functionality to help private aircraft operators digitize and streamline their services, allowing them to benefit from tools that simplify and speed up task completion via post-booking automation; calculate real-time pricing, feasibility, and availability; and create new revenue streams through access to additional flight demand at scale. Avianis will continue to offer its FMS as a stand-alone solution to its existing and future customers.

The acquisition will also allow Wheels Up to accelerate the development of its next-level platform, including its digital Charter Marketplace, which seamlessly connects a real-time supply of safety-vetted and verified aircraft to the ever-growing flight demand driven by its over 6,000 members across North America. These members are able to instantly look, book, and fly through the Wheels Up App. Current and future Wheels Up Members will greatly benefit from a significantly larger number of private aircraft and private aircraft types to choose from, as well as even more competitive real-time pricing.

"We are excited to acquire Avianis's best-in-class technology, and we warmly welcome their talented team into our family," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "We are committed to investing in technology that exceeds the expectations of our members and partners."

Daniel Tharp, Founder and Managing Director of Avianis, added, "By joining Kenny and the Wheels Up team, we're thrilled to become part of such a powerful brand and company. We quickly recognized that the combination of our assets and teams would allow us to accelerate the development of the Avianis FMS and unlock enormous value and opportunity in an industry that is ripe for positive disruption."

Dan Crowe, CIO & EVP-Digital for Wheels Up, also noted, "The talented team at Avianis will be a formidable addition to our expanding organization as we build out the most advanced digital platform in private aviation. Avianis will further help us tech-enable operators in the running of their businesses."

Wheels Up is leading the digitization of the private aviation industry, and this acquisition shows its dedication to remaining the leader of that digital evolution.

The transaction is expected to close later this month.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading private aviation company that delivers a total aviation solution. It offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduce the cost to fly privately, while providing unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality to over 6,000 Wheels Up Members across North America. Wheels Up gives its members guaranteed access to an exclusive fleet of over 115 private aircraft, consisting of the King Air 350i, Hawker 400XP, Citation Excel/XLS, and Citation X—up to 365 days a year, with as little as 24 hours' notice, and at fixed hourly rates for time flown only.

In addition to its exclusive fleet of aircraft options, Wheels Up offers its members access to its Charter Marketplace, an innovative digital platform that allows them to search an available inventory of over 1,000 aircraft from Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified operators with real-time pricing, which can be instantly booked.

Popular Wheels Up Membership features such as Shared Flights, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, and The Community, an online platform of members-only forums to facilitate flight sharing, give members the opportunity to further reduce their cost of flying private. Renowned Signature Events and added-value benefits from among the world's preeminent lifestyle brands make up the company's Wheels Down program.

Wheels Up Partners LLC ("Wheels Up") does not operate aircraft; FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers participating in the program exercise full operational control of all flights offered by or arranged through Wheels Up. For on-demand flights and shuttle flights operated as scheduled service, Wheels Up acts solely as an agent for Wheels Up members and guests in arranging these flights on their behalf. For shuttle flights operated as Public Charter service, Wheels Up acts as principal in offering these flights subject to the DOT's Public Charter rules contained in 14 CFR Part 380. All aircraft owned or leased by Wheels Up are leased to the operating air carrier and are operated exclusively by that air carrier.

About Avianis Systems

Founded in 2010 by Managing Director Daniel Tharp, Avianis provides aircraft owners, operators, management companies, charter brokers, and flight departments with a comprehensive flight management system (FMS). The Avianis FMS is a sophisticated platform that simplifies and streamlines day-to-day business operations to help increase productivity, safety, and sales. The company's customers include those who own, operate, or manage anywhere from one to several hundred aircraft. Avianis has operational support and product consultants located in various cities throughout the country, with a team of developers who are primarily based in Seattle, WA.

