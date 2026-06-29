Wheels Up Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, to become effective when the U.S. market opens on June 29. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are pleased to have been added to these important and closely followed market indexes, as we continue to make rapid progress in our business transformation since the Delta Air Lines led investment into Wheels Up," said Wheels Up Chief Executive Officer George Mattson. "With our fleet modernization complete, record operational performance, accelerating commercial momentum and the continued backing of our primary investors, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and customers."

Russell indexes are widely used by passive index funds seeking to track the index return and by active investment managers and institutional investors as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control Wheels Up Experience Inc. (referred to herein as "Wheels Up", "our", "us" or the "Company"). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future performance and prospects . The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE Wheels Up