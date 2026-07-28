Wheels Up Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

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Wheels Up

Jul 28, 2026, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Earnings materials will be available on the Wheels Up investor relations website at investors.wheelsup.com.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

Contacts

Investors:
[email protected]

Media:
[email protected]

SOURCE Wheels Up

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