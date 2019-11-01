Wheels Up adds Camouflage King Air 350i aircraft to Wheels Up Cares fleet, honoring those in the military who bravely served and continue to serve their country.

Wheels Up will be making a donation to TAPS, and all pilots flying Wheels Up planes will wear camouflage pins throughout the month of November in support of the campaign.

"We created the Wheels Up Cares program to showcase our support of important causes by leveraging our fleet of aircraft," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "The four planes in the program are flying symbols of these charities' incredible missions and we are proud to align with TAPS for our latest addition to the fleet."

Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. TAPS has assisted more than 90,000 loved ones grieving the death of a military hero and continues to receive an average of 19 new survivors every day.

"Wheels Up and Textron truly represent what is best about America - they recognize freedom is not free, honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and ensure the families of our fallen heroes will be taken care of. We are forever grateful for their steadfast support," said Bonnie Carroll, TAPS Founder and President and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.

Along with the Camouflage Plane and TAPS, Wheels Up Cares recognizes American Heart Month in February with its Red Plane in support of the American Heart Association and Simon's Heart, Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September with its Teal Plane in support of the Janet Burros Memorial Foundation, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with its Pink Plane representing the company's ongoing commitment to the Dubin Breast Center of The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai in New York City.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading private aviation company that delivers a total aviation solution. It offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduce the cost to fly privately, while offering unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality to over 6,000 Wheels Up Members across North America. Wheels Up provides its members guaranteed access to an exclusive fleet of over 115 private aircraft, consisting of the King Air 350i, Hawker 400XP, Citation Excel/XLS, and Citation X—up to 365 days a year, with as little as 24 hours' notice, and at fixed hourly rates for time flown only.

In addition to its exclusive fleet aircraft options, Wheels Up offers its members access to its Charter Marketplace, an innovative digital platform that allows them to search a ready-when-available inventory of over 1,200 private aircraft from Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified operators with real-time pricing, which can be instantly booked.

Popular Wheels Up Membership features such as Shared Flights, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, and The Community, an online platform of members-only forums to facilitate flight sharing, give members the opportunity to further reduce their cost of flying private. Renowned Signature Events and added-value benefits from among the world's preeminent lifestyle brands make up the company's Wheels Down program.

About TAPS

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to more than 90,000 survivors of fallen military in the form of peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been by a death in the Armed Forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to www.taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1-800-959-TAPS (8277).

