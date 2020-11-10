Wheels Up Aircraft Sales Joins International Aircraft Dealer Association

"The entire IADA organization is delighted to welcome the experienced and professional Wheels Up Aircraft Sales team to the ranks of the very best aircraft dealers in the world," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "Its leaders have spent their business aircraft careers demonstrating the ethical standards and professionalism that our organization has come to exemplify," he added.

Odegard added, "One of our first goals for Wheels Up Aircraft Sales was to become a part of IADA. We are honored to be accepted into the ranks of the finest professionals in the industry and to continue our work in accordance with the organization's rigorous standards of excellence."

Wheels Up Aircraft Sales focuses on aircraft brokerage, acquisition, trade, and new aircraft advisory services. With the strategic expansion of its aircraft sales unit, Wheels Up offers a total private aviation solution for both corporate and personal travel including membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation and the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution, was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter. Wheels Up delivers world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up Customers and Members have access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

About the International Aircraft Dealer Association

IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers.

They utilize www.AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members. All IADA dealers have been accredited by the organization, and brokers also receive certification, both through strenuous approval processes to ensure the utmost professionalism and integrity.

IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.

