WHEELS UP AND FRASER YACHTS PARTNER TO DELIVER SEAMLESS PRIVATE JET-TO-YACHT LUXURY EXPERIENCES

Partnership unlocks exclusive cross-brand benefits, curated experiences and exceptional access for Wheels Up members and Fraser clients around the world

ATLANTA, August 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced a partnership with Fraser Yachts, the world's leading full-service yachting brokerage, to deliver effortless private jet-to-yacht journeys for Wheels Up members and Fraser clients.

Through this strategic partnership, Wheels Up and Fraser Yachts are redefining luxury travel by making the journey every bit as meaningful as the destination. Bringing together leaders in private aviation and yachting, the partnership reflects the growing demand for fully integrated travel experiences that combine personalized service, effortless coordination, and unparalleled access across the globe.

Together, the two ultra-premium travel brands will unveil a consultative approach to every itinerary, curating the optimal combination of travel solutions to ensure each trip is planned as one cohesive experience, whether that means pairing commercial travel via Delta One with a private Wheels Up flight, arranging helicopter transfers, or designing a fully private journey from start to finish. In select destinations, Wheels Up's seaplane capabilities through Tropic Ocean Airways further extend this connectivity, allowing clients to transfer directly from air to yacht for a seamless dock-to-deck experience.

As part of this collaboration, Wheels Up members will enjoy preferred yacht charter rates, support from Fraser's global team of more than 240 yachting specialists, and access to a fleet of more than 2,300 luxury yachts available for charter across the world's most sought-after regions. Fraser clients will benefit from exclusive benefits across Wheels Up's private aviation offerings, extending the same elevated level of service from sky to sea. All yacht charter inquiries and bookings will continue to be managed by Fraser's expert Charter Brokers, ensuring the bespoke hospitality and yachting knowledge that define the Fraser experience.

"At Wheels Up, we believe premium travel should be defined by ease, flexibility and personalization. As our members increasingly look for connected travel solutions that take them farther and unlock the world's most exceptional experiences, our partnership with Fraser Yachts is a natural extension of that vision," said George Mattson, Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up. "By combining Fraser Yachts' world-class superyacht collection with Wheels Up's global network of aircraft, we are creating a new way for discerning travelers to experience travel across the destinations and trip styles that matter most to them."

This collaboration underscores the continued evolution of the Wheels Up lifestyle ecosystem, expanding the brand's offering beyond private aviation through a growing portfolio of luxury partnerships. At the center of this evolution is Wheels Down, the brand's hospitality and lifestyle platform, which connects members and customers with exclusive offerings, sought-after opportunities, and leading luxury brands.

The partnership with Fraser Yachts further strengthens this vision, creating new opportunities for bespoke air-and-sea journeys that extend beyond the destination itself. Through Fraser's hospitality at marquee events such as the Monaco Yacht Show and Palm Beach International Boat Show, the Wheels Down Clubhouse in Augusta, and other major industry and cultural moments, clients from both brands will enjoy exceptional access to one-of-a-kind experiences and unforgettable moments around the globe.

Operating from 21 offices worldwide, Fraser delivers global expertise with personalized, local service, helping clients navigate every stage of the yachting journey. This client-first approach, combined with decades of market leadership, has established Fraser as one of the world's most respected names in luxury yachting.

"The strongest partnerships are those that genuinely enhance the client experience," said Anders Kurtén, Chief Executive Officer of Fraser. "Our clients don't just think in terms of flights or yachts, they think in terms of extraordinary experiences shared with family and friends. They increasingly look to trusted brands to deliver a seamless experience across every stage of their travels. By bringing together Fraser's expertise on the water with Wheels Up's leadership in private aviation, we're creating a more connected luxury ecosystem that reflects how today's global traveler wants to experience the world."

The partnership further expands Fraser's luxury ecosystem, complementing its market-leading yacht sales, charter, management, and new construction services with a best-in-class private aviation offering. By aligning with Wheels Up, Fraser continues to evolve its offering while remaining focused on the personalized expertise and trusted relationships that have long defined the brand.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

About Fraser Yachts

For more than 80 years, Fraser has set the global standard in luxury yachting. As the world's leading full-service yachting company, Fraser offers yacht sales, charter, yacht management, new construction, and crew placement services through a network of 21 offices worldwide. Backed by more than 240 yachting specialists and access to over 2,300 luxury yachts available for charter, Fraser delivers tailored solutions and exceptional experiences for yacht owners and charter clients across the world's most sought-after destinations. Learn more at www.fraseryachts.com.

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SOURCE Wheels Up