Wheels Up and Inspirato Extend Partnership to Offer Members Extraordinary Travel Experiences

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, along with Inspirato, the leading luxury travel subscription company, today announced new benefits as part of their continued partnership. The expanded collaboration now extends privileges to all customers of both companies, regardless of membership or subscription tier, enabling their discerning travelers to experience even more extraordinary vacations.

Effective immediately, all Wheels Up Core, Connect, and Business Members have access to a complimentary trial Inspirato Club subscription for up to 12 months, additional Inspirato Pass subscription offers, and access to Inspirato Hot Nights. Connect Members are the newest tier to experience these shared benefits. Wheels Up Core and Business Members also have access to complimentary Inspirato Guest Passes. In turn, all Inspirato subscribers will receive a complimentary six-month Wheels Up Connect or Core membership with no initiation fees. These new benefits will be available during the first year after signing up.

"Together with one of our longest standing partners Inspirato, we are thrilled to offer expanded access to an exclusive collection of vacation homes and other vacation options to our full membership, all in destinations accessible by a Wheels Up flight," said Mark Krolick, Senior Vice President at Wheels Up. "We are also thrilled to introduce Inspirato subscribers to Wheels Up as their total aviation solution to help them get to and from their favorite destinations."

"Our expanded partnership with Wheels Up creates a powerful combination for discerning travelers who want to prioritize safe, private luxury vacations this summer and beyond," said David Kallery, President at Inspirato. "In addition, our commitment to five-star service is a perfect match for Wheels Up Members, and we look forward to welcoming them at our luxury vacation homes, five-star hotels and resorts, and unique experiences in the most desirable locations around the world."

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato is a leading luxury hospitality company that provides its members access to hundreds of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through an innovative subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato Collection includes private vacation homes available exclusively to members and guests, villas and homes at world-class resorts, hotel rooms and suites at members-only value, and remarkable adventures in faraway lands and at world-renowned events. In 2019, Inspirato launched the world's first luxury travel subscription: Inspirato Pass. Pass subscribers enjoy luxury travel without paying nightly rates, taxes, or fees. This revolutionary way to travel allows members to see more of the world while making lifelong memories.

