Wheels Up Announces Collaboration with Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Marking Its Largest Hotel Partnership to Date

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, announced today a partnership with Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton's iconic luxury hotel brand, offering Wheels Up Members exclusive benefits at ten Waldorf Astoria properties across North America. From star-studded Beverly Hills to the shores of Maui and beyond, Wheels Up Members can now further indulge in the effortless luxury and sense of place that is found at all Waldorf Astoria hotels. The collaboration represents the largest hotel partnership to date for Wheels Up and will significantly enhance the private aviation brand's travel offerings within its robust portfolio of exclusive member benefits with one of the world's most recognizable names in luxury hospitality.

Creating a seamless transition from plane to hotel, the experience begins for Wheels Up Members as soon as they land at their destination of choice where they will receive luxury ground transportation provided by Waldorf Astoria. Once on property, Wheels Up Members will have access to a dedicated concierge at the hotel, personalized service, room upgrades based on availability, complimentary breakfast, complimentary premium wi-fi, and a guaranteed late checkout. Guests can expect elegant and unparalleled service from the moment they book their stay to the moment they check out.

"We are thrilled to be launching this new program with Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts to provide memorable travel experiences for our Wheels Up Members," said Mark Krolick, Senior Vice President at Wheels Up. "Our two brands are aligned and committed to an impeccable standard of service that has inspired this program, and we look forward to future collaborations on the ground and in the air."

Wheels Up Members have access to these benefits at ten select North American properties including Waldorf Astoria Atlanta; Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club; Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills; Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; Waldorf Astoria Park City; Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal; Waldorf Astoria Orlando; Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas and Waldorf Astoria Chicago.

"The launch of this partnership with Wheels Up represents Waldorf Astoria's dedication to the evolving needs of discerning travelers today, and we are delighted to welcome their members to our stellar properties across North America," said Dino Michael, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. "We're excited to partner with a company like Wheels Up that shares our relentless commitment to personal, anticipatory service as well as providing guests and members with truly unforgettable experiences."

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service and culinary expertise in landmark locations around the world. Unified by their inspirational environments and True Waldorf Service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver graceful service from the moment a guest books through checkout. In addition to the brand's renowned hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a best-in-class residential portfolio, including 17 properties either open or in development, that provide the comfort of a private home combined with the unsurpassed amenities and legendary service of Waldorf Astoria. Waldorf Astoria is a part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience Waldorf Astoria by booking at www.waldorfastoria.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow Waldorf Astoria on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 112 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

