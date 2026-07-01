Wheels Up Reaches 100 Brand Days in 2026, Setting a New Standard in Operational Reliability

Achievement reflects companywide focus on safety, reliability and customer experience

ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced it has reached 100 Brand Days, or 100 days with zero operational cancellations, so far in 2026.

The achievement reflects Wheels Up's continued progress in strengthening performance and delivering a more reliable, customer-focused experience. It also reflects the work of teams across operations, maintenance, dispatch, crew scheduling, safety, fuel, supply chain and customer support.

"Reaching 100 Brand Days is an important moment for Wheels Up and, most importantly, for our customers and members," said Dave Holtz, Chief Operating Officer of Wheels Up. "It reflects the discipline, teamwork and focus our teams bring to the business every day. Reliability is earned one flight at a time, and this progress shows the standard we are setting for our customer experience."

A Brand Day is defined by Wheels Up as a day with zero operational cancellations, a key measure of reliability and service consistency for members and customers.

The achievement follows sustained investment in Wheels Up's operational transformation, including fleet modernization, stronger planning and coordination across operating teams, and a disciplined focus on safety, reliability and service execution.

"Operational excellence is central to how we deliver for our customers," Holtz added. "We are proud of this result, but we know it has to be earned again every day. Our focus stays on improving, executing consistently and delivering for every customer, on every flight."

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"). The words "anticipate," "continue," "could," "expect," "plan," "potential," "should," "would," "pursue" and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in Wheels Up's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 10, 2026, Wheels Up's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026, and Wheels Up's other filings with the SEC from time to time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Wheels Up does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE Wheels Up