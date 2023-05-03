WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP REMINDS INVESTORS THAT A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK AGAINST WHEELS UP EXPERIENCE INC.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 20, 2023

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up" or the "Company") (NYSE: UP) between November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than June 20, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Wheels Up failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls;

Wheels Up's financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors"

such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill;

as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and

as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On March 31, 2023, after the market closed, Wheels Up disclosed that it was restating prior financial statements "due to the identification of errors related to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge" of $62 million that "should have been recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022." The Company also stated that management had determined that a material weakness existed in its internal control over financial reporting and that it has "reconsidered its assessment and now concludes that [it] did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures."

On this news, Wheels Up's stock price fell $0.072, or 11.4%, to close at $0.561 per share on April 3, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

