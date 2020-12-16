Wheels Up Founder and CEO Kenny Dichter Honored by City & State for Philanthropic Efforts in Support of Feeding America

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of leading private aviation company Wheels Up, will be honored as one of City & State's "Responsible 100" for ongoing philanthropic efforts and initiatives.

Dichter and Wheels Up are being recognized for their support of Feeding America with the March 2020 launch of the Meals Up program, which was created to help raise awareness and funds around the growing levels of food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. Meals Up is an extension of Wheels Up Cares, a program that is committed to continually aligning with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to Wheels Up and its members, families, and friends.

In September 2020, Wheels Up debuted its Orange Plane in honor of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month. The aircraft is now a permanent part of the Wheels Up Cares fleet, a group of custom-painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft that serve as flying symbols for specific causes. The Wheels Up Cares fleet also includes the Camouflage Plane for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the Red Plane for the American Heart Association and Simon's Heart, the Teal Plane for Ovarian Cancer Awareness, and the Pink Plane for Breast Cancer Awareness and the Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai.

In May and November of 2020, Wheels Up partnered with Turner Sports for "The Match: Champions for Charity" and "The Match: Champions for Change" respectively, to raise awareness and funds for Feeding America. The Company also debuted a commercial featuring Feeding America, putting high visibility marketing assets behind the cause. Through ongoing efforts to date, Meals Up has already raised and inspired the equivalent of more than 50 million meals for those facing hunger, with participation from Wheels Up Ambassadors and friends including Russell Wilson, Ciara, Tom Brady, JJ Watt, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Deion Sanders, Joey Logano, and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

The "Responsible 100" recognizes New York's most powerful executives, thought leaders, visionaries and influencers, who are setting new standards of excellence, dedication and leadership in improving their communities and making transformative change.

"I am humbled to be recognized personally and on behalf of Wheels Up among the City's most generous and influential thought leaders in corporate and social responsibility," said Dichter. "It is imperative that we work to support the many people affected by this pandemic through Meals Up and in collaboration with Feeding America. We also pledge to continue upholding our ongoing responsibility through Wheels Up Cares and giving back to the communities we serve every day."

Personally, Dichter is a major supporter of his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2019, he partnered with the Office of Admissions and Recruitment to fund the Fly High Fund, which will support digital outreach to students of color to encourage them to apply.

