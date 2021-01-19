Wheels Up Names Laura Heltebran as Chief Legal Officer

"We are thrilled Laura is joining Wheels Up and her expertise working within the hospitality and technology industries for some of the world's most recognizable brand names like Hilton and Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be a great asset to all of us," said Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up Founder and CEO.

"I am excited to become part of the Wheels Up team at this incredible time of growth and ongoing innovation," said Heltebran. "The Company has been a democratizing force in private aviation and I look forward to bringing my cross-sector experience to Wheels Up as we continue to disrupt the industry."

Heltebran most recently served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Hilton Worldwide where she was responsible for worldwide litigation, compliance, employment, benefits and technology for the company's 18 brands in 118 countries. Prior to her time at Hilton Worldwide, Heltebran served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Senior Vice President and Senior Corporate Counsel of Xerox, Inc, and other major corporations including Time Warner and The Coca-Cola Company.

Heltebran holds a Juris Doctorate degree from George Mason University School of Law and an undergraduate degree from George Mason University.

About Wheels Up:

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation and the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution, was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter. Wheels Up delivers world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up Customers and Members have access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

