Wheels Up Names Stephanie Chung as First Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, today announces Stephanie Chung as the Company's first Chief Growth Officer. Chung will focus on generating revenue through new client acquisition, and growing a diverse membership base by targeting corporations, associations, executives, entrepreneurs, and sports and entertainment personalities as the next generation of private flyers. Chung joins Wheels Up with over 30 years of experience catalyzing transformative growth in the aviation sector and has widely been recognized as a trailblazer as the first African-American president of a major private aviation company.

Most recently, Chung served as the President of JetSuite where she repositioned the brand from a commodity service to a luxury customer experience, upgrading the fleet, and elevating the client experience. In recognition of this work, JetSuite was named to the Dallas Business Journal's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies and voted one of the Best Places to Work by the Human Rights Campaign. Chung also served as VP of Sales for Flexjet where she oversaw a sales organization and strategic deal team that together generated over $835 million in revenue. Chung also held influential roles at US Airways (now operating as American Airlines), Delta Air Lines and Bombardier. Chung currently serves as a member of C200, a community of the most successful women in business, as well as serving on the Advisory Council of the National Business Aviation Association and the Advisory Board of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Her personal achievements have been recognized in D CEO Magazine's Top 500 and inclusion in the Ebony Power 100.

Chung, who will be based in Dallas, will report to Wheels Up Founder and CEO Kenny Dichter and will serve on the executive team. The newly created role comes at a key moment for Wheels Up following the announcement of a new Aircraft Sales business and following the acquisition of Gama Aviation and the close of its groundbreaking acquisition of Delta Private Jets with Delta Air Lines earlier this year.

"I've known Stephanie for many years and watched her tremendous successes within our industry, so it's with great pride and excitement that we welcome her to Wheels Up as our first Chief Growth Officer," said Dichter. "She shares our commitment to diversification as a driver for growth and new member acquisition."

"Wheels Up has redefined private aviation in the air and on the ground, and I am thrilled to further its strong trajectory of growth with a key focus on diversity," said Chung. "Wheels Up is an incredible brand that is uniquely positioned to serve the full lifecycle of a private flyer, and I look forward to amplifying that message to more audiences."

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is the leading brand in private aviation that delivers a total aviation solution. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, the company offers three membership options—Connect, Core, and Business—that significantly reduces the cost to fly privately, and provides its 9,000+ members with unparalleled safety, service, flexibility, and quality. Wheels Up gives members access to one of the world's largest owned and managed fleets of private aircraft, totaling over 300 planes—as well as the Program Fleet, which includes over 1,250 Wheels Up safety-vetted and verified partner aircraft in the Light, Midsize, Super-Mid, and Large-Cabin Categories. Many of these options can be booked instantly.

Connect Members receive access to all aircraft on an as-available basis. For Core and Business Members, access is guaranteed on the King Air 350i, as available on the Citation Excel/XLS and Citation X, and guaranteed at the category level on the Program Fleet. Core and Business Members enjoy aircraft availability with real-time dynamic pricing backed by capped hourly rates for time flown only, up to 365 days a year and with as little as 24 hours' notice.

Popular features such as Shared Flights, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttles, and The Community, an online platform of members-only forums to facilitate flight sharing, enable members to further reduce their cost of flying private. Through a groundbreaking partnership with Delta Air Lines, members have unique access and exclusive cross-platform benefits. Signature events and benefits from among the world's preeminent lifestyle brands make up the company's Wheels Down program.

