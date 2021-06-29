Wheels Up Partners with Landry's Inc. to offer Nationwide Fine Dining and Luxury Hospitality Benefits For Core and Business Members

NEW YORK , June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, today announced a new partnership with Landry's Inc., to expand membership benefits across the multinational, diversified hospitality company that operates Texas' only Forbes Five Diamond hotel and spa, The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, as well as more than 600 dining, hospitality and entertainment establishments nationwide. The collaboration marks the most extensive restaurant group partnership to date for Wheels Up and significantly strengthens the culinary offerings within its robust portfolio of exceptional member benefits.

Beginning June 28, 2021, Wheels Up Core and Business Members will receive access to Landry's President's Club status, the Company's premiere loyalty reward membership status that provides exclusive benefits to enhance the dining experience. Wheels Up Core and Business Members, through their complimentary President's Club status, will now receive top-tier perks including complimentary valet parking, elevated access to preferred seating, priority seating, after dinner drinks at Morton's on the house and more. Landry's is best known for operating some of the world's most popular, upscale fine dining restaurants like Mastro's Restaurants, Morton's The Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Palm, Chart House, Strip House, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, and many more.

"Continuing to elevate and enhance our Members' experiences whether in the air or on the ground is one of our top objectives. We are thrilled to add such a comprehensive portfolio of premium restaurants to our suite of member benefits," said Gail Grimmett, Chief Experience Officer at Wheels Up. "Whether our Members are taking advantage of their President's Club benefits at one of Landry's restaurants across the United States or enjoying a relaxing stay at The Post Oak Hotel, we know this will raise the overall member experience."

"With this new partnership there are so many exclusive benefits for Wheel's Up members to take advantage of," said Lori Kittle, Senior Vice President of Loyalty at Landry's. "Landry's has numerous properties across the country's top-tier destinations; and we look forward to welcoming our new Wheels Up members with a first-class experience and exceptional service inside our restaurants and during their stay at our award-winning Post Oak Hotel."

In addition to the world-class restaurants perks available, Wheels Up Members will have unique access and benefits to The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, which is set on 10 oak-studded acres. The sleek 38-story tower boasts 250 ultra-modern guestrooms and suites and 20 executive residences. Unique amenities include a two-story Rolls-Royce showroom and on-site Bentley and Bugatti Post Oak Motors dealership, eight restaurants and bars throughout the hotel, a 20,000 square-foot spa that is Texas' only Forbes Five Star rated spa, state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center and an expansive wine cellar offering patrons access to the world's finest wines including vintages dating back to the 1800's. Exclusive upgrades and inclusions to enhance the stay at The Post Oak Hotel include complimentary room upgrade, 4:00 P.M. late checkout guaranteed, Noon check-in, $100 food and beverage credit per stay and more.

