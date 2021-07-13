Wheels Up Partners with NFL Players Association to Launch Community Outreach Programs and Extend Private Aviation Benefits to Players

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, announced today a new partnership with the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) providing cross-platform experiences and exclusive access for members of both organizations. The initiative also focuses on the NFLPA Community MVP program, which recognizes one player each week during the regular season who has demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact in his hometown or team city. The weekly Community MVP winners become eligible for the NFLPA Alan Page Community (APC) Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

As part of the collaboration, for every Core membership sold in connection with this partnership, Wheels Up will donate $1,000 to the NFLPA Community MVP program, which distributes funds to the foundation or charity of choice of each weekly Community MVP winner. Wheels Up will also participate in the NFLPA's Externship Program to provide professional opportunities and mentorship in areas NFL players may want to pursue after their playing career.

Looking ahead, Wheels Up and NFL Players Inc., the NFLPA's marketing and licensing business arm, will also collaborate on existing NFLPA events and experiences such as the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere and the NFLPA VIP Party, a private, star-studded event held during Super Bowl week. NFL players will also receive exclusive benefits on the Wheels Up platform.

"Wheels Up is proud to team up with the NFLPA and introduce the NFL players and their families to our total aviation solution for their personal and professional travel needs," said Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer at Wheels Up. "We have always aligned with individual champions throughout the NFL, such as Russell Wilson, J.J. Watt, and Tom Brady to launch our Meals Up initiative with Feeding America, and are thrilled to further our philanthropic relationship with all players through ongoing initiatives that give back to our communities."

"NFL players around the league dedicate their lives to protecting their communities and finding ways to serve their hometowns and team cities – even during the season when time off the field is very limited," said Gina Scott, Vice President of Partner Services at NFL Players Inc. "Partnering with such a trusted private aviation company like Wheels Up that also puts an emphasis on philanthropic programs reinforces the power and impact players make in their communities and aligns with the shared values of our membership."

The SPAC merger between Wheels Up and Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE: ASPL) is expected to close on July 13th. The Company recently announced record revenues of $261.7 million for Q1 of 2021, up 68% from the prior year and had a 56% increase from the prior year in active members.

