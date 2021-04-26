Wheels Up Selects Amperity's Enterprise Customer Data Platform

SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the #1 enterprise customer data platform for consumer brands, today announced that Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, will deploy Amperity Customer Data Platform to provide personalized customer interactions at every touchpoint, including its top-rated mobile app.

Wheels Up is one of the largest private aviation platforms in the world, offering membership programs, on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, corporate solutions, signature events, and commercial travel benefits through its strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up has grown rapidly since its founding in 2013, launching new divisions and growing its footprint through the acquisitions of Delta Private Jets, Mountain Aviation, Travel Management Company, Gama Aviation Signature, Avianis, and others. In 2020, Wheels Up had flown more than 150,000 passengers, utilizing its access to over 1,500 owned, managed, and third-party partner aircrafts.

"Last year was transformational for Wheels Up, and 2021 is poised to be even bigger – as many more people are considering flying private and the addressable market of private flyers is growing," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and CEO of Wheels Up. "As we've welcomed new members and scaled our operations to meet demand, we are looking forward to working with Amperity to create a more personalized and comprehensive service for our Members and Customers."

"The travel experience is high-touch for consumers and high-stakes for brands," said Kabir Shahani, CEO of Amperity. "There are boundless opportunities to engage guests with personalized and attentive experiences, provided companies have the data foundation to capitalize on it. Air travel is an area where customer-centricity confers real competitive and strategic advantages, and Wheels Up's remarkable rise is a testament to that fact. But it doesn't just happen overnight. Wheels Up has experienced tremendous growth because of its deeply embedded mindset to make customer relationships the top priority, and we're thrilled to be a part of expanding that vision into the future."

Amperity 3.0 is the first comprehensive enterprise CDP for consumer companies with the scale, flexibility, and power to quickly help teams across the organization use data to serve their customers. As travel companies like Wheels Up adapt to a changing economy, Amperity can meet them where they are today and address their customer data challenges as they grow and evolve.

Amperity has emerged as the CDP of choice among leading travel and hospitality enterprises, serving partners such as Alaska Airlines and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, is the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its Customers, Members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. The company has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, Tapestry, Crocs, Servco, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

SOURCE Amperity

Related Links

https://www.amperity.com

