Wheels Up Selects Bluetail to Centralize All Aircraft Maintenance Records for Entire Owned Aircraft Fleet in Strategic Move to Reduce Costs

Managing Wheels Up's maintenance records for its entire owned aircraft fleet on Bluetail's cloud-based platform is expected to reduce maintenance costs and improve aircraft availability.

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, a leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, announced today that Wheels Up has entered into an agreement to implement Bluetail's all-in-one aircraft records management hub and MACH Conformity module for its entire owned aircraft fleet.

Wheels Up partners with Bluetail as a strategic move to centralize aircraft maintenance records to bring cost reductions and increase availability. Managing Wheels Up's maintenance records for its entire owned aircraft fleet on Bluetail's cloud-based platform is expected to reduce maintenance costs and improve aircraft availability

"We conducted a detailed optimization analysis of our maintenance records procedures to identify opportunities for enhanced accuracy and efficiency, while ensuring the highest levels of safety," said Wheels Up, Vice President, Fleet Maintenance Scott Caddick. "We expect Wheels Up's partnership with Bluetail to provide measurable time and cost savings for our maintenance operation, and improve aircraft availability."

Bluetail's modern, cloud-based, SOC2 and FAA-compliant software and scanning services will allow Wheels Up maintenance teams to have instant access, advanced search capabilities and the ability to securely share records regardless of where aircraft are located. MACH Search, the industry-leading AI search engine, enables faster and more accurate record searches, saving hundreds of hours of research time with no need for document tagging, which is expected to result in aircraft back in the air sooner.

"Wheels Up is one of the most progressive on-demand private aircraft providers, and digitizing and centralizing all aircraft records for their owned aircraft fleet will help control maintenance costs and improve aircraft availability," stated Bluetail Co-founder Stuart Illian. "We are extremely proud that they have selected Bluetail's modern digital records platform to securely store and manage all of their maintenance and service records."

Wheels Up will also utilize Bluetail's Part 135 Conformity Module for future aircraft conformity inspections. Latest results from Bluetail's customers have demonstrated a significant time and cost savings when the new conformity module is employed.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern, and diverse fleet backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter, aircraft management services, and whole aircraft sales — as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Wheels Up Services brands also offer freight, safety, and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect flyers to private aircraft—and one another—and deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of approximately 12,000 members and customers to a network of approximately 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly. To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at https://bluetail.aero

