Wheels Up Selects Gogo Galileo HDX Fleetwide

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NBAA-BACE, booth 1601) – Wheels Up has reached an agreement with Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) to add Gogo Galileo HDX, the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) global broadband satellite solution, fleetwide.

"Exceptional onboard Wi-Fi is a central in-flight experience feature our members and customers value when selecting an aircraft," said George Mattson, CEO for Wheels Up. "Gogo is a long-term proven partner of ours, and their next generation Galileo HDX system is a key element of our fleet modernization plan. We look forward to delivering to our customers best-in-class connectivity as we become one of the first and only domestic fleets in private aviation with standardized satellite Wi-Fi capability."

Installations are expected to begin by the middle of 2025, as soon as certifications for Wheels Up aircraft are completed.

Gogo Galileo HDX is designed to deliver fast, low-latency inflight Wi-Fi to address the increased demand for data-heavy services and applications in use today, as well as emerging technologies in the future. Gogo Galileo HDX was designed with a form factor to fit on any size business aircraft and is expected to deliver peak speeds up to 60 Mbps, and mean speeds very close to peak at 57 Mbps.

"With Gogo Galileo HDX on board, Wheels Up will be able to offer unparalleled performance to its members and customers on all aircraft it expects to add to its fleet," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president and COO. "Today's business aviation customers expect fast broadband inflight connectivity, and Gogo Galileo HDX will deliver."

Gogo Galileo HDX is designed to be an easy upgrade to any AVANCE system (AVANCE L3, L5, LX5, SCS). Gogo has been flight testing the Gogo Galileo HDX system on a Challenger 300 for the past several weeks and it is performing as planned. The service is expected to launch later this year.

The new service, scheduled to launch later this year, is backed by Eutelsat OneWeb's enterprise-grade LEO network. Designed for mobility, the network will deliver consistent performance with low variability across all routes globally.

About Gogo Business Aviation

Gogo is a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com .

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation and one of the largest companies in the industry. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large and diverse fleet and a global network of safety-vetted charter operators, all backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access charter and membership programs, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a one-of-a-kind, strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers cargo, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to deliver a premium solution for every customer journey. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes, including the launch of Gogo Galileo LEO global broadband service ("Global Broadband"), timing of aircraft certifications for Global Broadband equipment, and Global Broadband performance. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to develop and deploy Global Broadband; our ability to deliver the expected performance capabilities of any new technology, including, without limitation, Global Broadband; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2024 and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

