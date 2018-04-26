Wheels Up Supports Key Largo's Ocean Reef All Charities

"We are committed to giving back to the communities where we operate," said Justin Firestone, Founding Partner at Wheels Up. "Philanthropy has always been an important part of our business model, and we are proud to partner with Ocean Reef to provide vital resources to the Florida Keys."

One of the top-rated private clubs in the country, Ocean Reef boasts exclusive amenities, including a private airport for the exclusive use of its members. Since initiating this unique partnership, more than 150 Ocean Reef Members have joined Wheels Up.

"Wheels Up is a great company and a model member of the community," said Michael Berman, Co-Director of Ocean Reef All Charities. "We are so thankful to Wheels Up for its ongoing support, which allows us to fund programs in education, youth programs, arts, culture and more."

Wheels Up can arrange flights to the Ocean Reef Club from cities across the United States including Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Cincinnati, among others.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a revolutionary membership-based private aviation company that significantly reduces the upfront costs to fly privately, while providing unparalleled flexibility, service and safety. Created and led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up offers guaranteed access up to 365 days a year to a private fleet of new Textron King Air 350i and Citation Excel/XLS aircraft to individual, family and corporate members. With the cutting-edge Wheels Up mobile app, members can seamlessly book flights, manage their accounts, participate in ride-share opportunities and select Hot Flights, a selection of one-way "empty leg" flights that are posted daily to the app and updated in real time. Members also have access to Wheels Down, a program featuring exclusive events and experiences, unique partner benefits and a full-service luxury concierge.

*Wheels Up does not operate aircraft; FAA licensed and DOT registered air carriers participating in the program exercise full operational control of all flights offered by or arranged through Wheels Up. All aircraft owned or leased by Wheels Up are leased to the operating air carrier and are operated exclusively by that air carrier. For details regarding specific Wheels Up programs, please visit wheelsup.com. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Google

Contact: Erin Mandzik

JConnelly

646-922-7768

emandzik@jconnelly.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheels-up-supports-key-largos-ocean-reef-all-charities-300637052.html

SOURCE Wheels Up

Related Links

http://wheelsup.com

