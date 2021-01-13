Wheels Up Taps Francesca Molinari as Chief People Officer

"Francesca's deep experience running global HR for some of the world's largest digital brands will be key in furthering our culture, attracting new talent, and leveraging the strength and passion of our over 2,000 Wheels Up employees," said Dichter. "With her leadership, we will continue to strive for organizational excellence and to foster an exceptionally smart, motivated, and diverse team."

"I am excited to be joining a company that believes as strongly in supporting their own employees as they do in supporting their Members and Customers. I'm impressed by everyone at Wheels Up and their passion for the Company and being a part a winning culture," said Molinari.

Molinari most recently led Human Resources Business Partnering for Adobe's Digital Experience marketing cloud business, with a focus on driving organizational growth, scalability, and transformation for more than 5,000 employees worldwide. She successfully achieved high levels of employee engagement and retention while supporting the business' organic growth and the back-to-back acquisitions of Magento and Marketo. Prior to her time at Adobe, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Magento. Molinari also held leadership roles in people management for major corporations including eBay, GE Capital, and Macy's.

Molinari holds an undergraduate degree from Hofstra University and a Masters degree in Human Resources Management from The New School University.

About Wheels Up:

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation and the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution, was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter. Wheels Up delivers world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up Customers and Members have access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

