When 2 Million Is Not Enough: ECD Auto Design Unveils Cutting-Edge Web Configurator for Custom Vehicles

Putting Car Enthusiasts in the Driver's Seat from the Comfort of Their Home with Customized 3-D Renderings and Infinite Configuration Possibilities

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world's largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company, known for its bespoke luxury Land Rover Defenders, Range Rovers and Jaguar E-Types, today announces the launch of its best-in-class web-based custom vehicle configurator. The configurator, available today on our website, is a design tool that allows the user to customize and visualize their dream vehicle from any computer, tablet or phone in the comfort of their own home. It is an answer to growing demand by clients to be able to virtually build their customized vehicle as many times as they would like on their own schedules before stepping foot in the ECD design studio.

Design your one of a kind vehicle from the comfort of your home via any computer, tablet or phone with ECD Auto Design's new industry leading 3-D vehicle configurator.

Tom Humble, Chief Experience Officer and Co-Founder of ECD, stated, "This isn't your standard web-based vehicle configuration tool. When we designed it, we kept the user experience in the forefront to ensure not only user friendliness, but also to elevate its abilities exponentially. Our goal is always to continue to enhance the user experience by listening and responding to client needs."

ECD's system provides more configuration options, compared to other admirable top-level vehicle configurators, such as for the Aston Martin DBX, including 3-D visualization from an infinite number of camera angles. Other configurators stop at a 2-D image and fixed camera angle. The old ECD configurator system provided over two million possible combinations, whereas ECD's new system is literally limitless and the user can design from the comfort of their own home.

ECD's new web-based design tool allows the user to configure the exterior of their dream classic Defender, Range Rover or Jaguar E-Type with option categories such as roof style, body color, roll cage type, vent type, side-step, hinge type, door handle color, sunroof, front and rear lighting, grille type, front bumper type, steering guard, accessories, emblems, and several others. A sample of interior configuration options include, but is not limited to dash, trim, seating and console colors, seating configurations and type, steering wheel options, and pedal, flooring and gauge options.

"This is truly a revolutionary tool that allows anyone to dream and configure a custom ECD vehicle to their specifications at any location," said Scott Wallace, CEO at ECD. "It allows the user to configure a custom vehicle with literally endless possibilities when you consider color options."

Not only are there more configuration and visualization options, but the system is also incredibly user friendly. Its fast load time and pan to work area capability was designed to provide a seamless interaction experience. Once designed, the user can save their configuration and send it to others for preview and then to ECD before setting their appointment. The configurations can also be saved and transferred between Range Rover and Defender models where applicable.

Humble added, "Our goal is to constantly evolve and even revolutionize the user experience and be the company that others benchmark against. Our clients are always our first priority, and we will continue to listen to their needs and respond positively,"

To view the new ECD web-based configurator, click this link. And for a video overview of the new vehicle configurator click this link.

About ECD Auto Design

ECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic and the Jaguar E-Type. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

