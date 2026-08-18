WHEN A GENERATION IS STRUGGLING TO FIND HOPE, 'UNSTOPPABLE' IS GIVING YOUNG PEOPLE THEIR POWER BACK

The international #1 bestseller from FLOW Founder Mynoo Maryel is already transforming young lives worldwide—turning fear into freedom, anxiety into awesomeness, failure into flourishing, and self-doubt into self-leadership.

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the answer to the crisis facing young people isn't more advice, but giving them tools to discover the power within them?

That question inspired UNSTOPPABLE: UNSTUCK – UNLEASHED – UNSHAKABLE, the interactive book and movement from Founder of FLOW (Flourishing Leaders of the World), Mynoo Maryel.

Mynoo Maryel

Created in response to rising anxiety, despair, and suicide among young people worldwide, Maryel reimagined decades of transformational work for a generation facing pressure, comparison, uncertainty, and fear.

UNSTOPPABLE has become a #1 bestseller in the USA, UK, and India, reaching #1 across six U.S. Amazon categories, including Teen Health, Personal Health, Self-Esteem, and Teen & Young Adult Inspiration & Personal Growth. More than 1,300 copies were downloaded during the campaign, while UNSTOPPABLE has already touched well over 1,000 young lives worldwide.

UNSTOPPABLE gives young people practical tools.

Through real stories, interactive practices, and actionable pathways, young adults learn to interrupt anxious spirals, turn setbacks into breakthroughs, navigate uncertainty, find their voice, and lead with clarity, courage, and purpose.

"I did not write UNSTOPPABLE to tell young people who they should become," says Maryel. "I wrote it to remind them who they already are. Beneath the fear, pressure, anxiety, and noise is a brilliance that has never left them. When a young person discovers that, they stop waiting for their world to change and begin creating it."

The movement extends beyond the page through the UNSTOPPABLE anthem, bringing its message to life through music young people can hear, feel, and embody.

UNSTOPPABLE is a declaration: your circumstances do not define your future. You do.

ORDER UNSTOPPABLE:

https://www.amazon.com/UNSTOPPABLE-UNLEASHED-UNSHAKABLE-Mynoo-Maryel/dp/1068525673

LISTEN TO THE UNSTOPPABLE ANTHEM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vDw_MY9SH8

About Mynoo Maryel

Mynoo Maryel is the founder of FLOW, Flourishing Leaders of the World, a transformational movement focused on activating the brilliance and leadership potential within people. Through UNSTOPPABLE and the FLOW methodology, she helps young adults move beyond fear, anxiety, failure, and uncertainty toward freedom, flourishing, and purposeful action. Her mission is to help young people rise, lead, and become conscious creators of their lives and courageous contributors to the future.

Media Contact: Mynoo Maryel | [email protected]

SOURCE Mynoo Maryel