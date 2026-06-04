Mynoo Maryel's FLOW Hits Number One on Amazon, Introducing Flourishing Leadership as the New Model for the Modern Era

Amazon bestselling author and leadership strategist Mynoo Maryel introduces "Flourishing Leadership," a bold new model redefining success, performance, and human sustainability for the modern era.

Chiang Mai, Thailand, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, leadership culture has rewarded sacrifice. Push further. Achieve more. Even at the cost of health, relationships, and peace of mind.

Mynoo Maryel

As burnout, anxiety, and disengagement escalate across industries, a growing number of leaders are questioning whether the old model is fundamentally broken. That question is driving global interest in FLOW — Flourishing Brilliantly: The New Leadership Paradigm, the new book by internationally recognised leadership strategist Mynoo Maryel, now a No. 1 Amazon Bestseller in Business Thinking, Business Management, and Leadership across the US, France, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

FLOW introduces what Maryel calls "Flourishing Leadership" — a philosophy built for a world facing unprecedented complexity, disruption, and human fatigue. It draws on Maryel's decades inside high-performance corporate environments, work with entrepreneurs, executives, educators, and global organisations, and a personal and spiritual awakening that reshaped her understanding of leadership and achievement.

At the heart of the book are the 12 Secrets of Flourishing Leaders — practical principles designed to help leaders produce extraordinary results while sustaining emotional resilience, wellbeing, purpose, and long-term performance.

FLOW challenges one of modern leadership's deepest assumptions: that success must come at a personal cost.

"The future of leadership will not belong to those who merely survive pressure," says Maryel. "It will belong to those who can flourish through complexity — with clarity, humanity, resilience, innovation, and deep alignment."

With organisations worldwide confronting retention challenges, leadership fatigue, and rapid transformation, FLOW is resonating across business, entrepreneurship, education, and future-of-work conversations.

FLOW — Flourishing Brilliantly: The New Leadership Paradigm is available now on Amazon USA and Amazon Canada.

About Mynoo Maryel

Mynoo Maryel is the Founder of FLOW — Flourishing Leaders of the World, an internationally recognised speaker, leadership mentor, and bestselling author. Her work integrates leadership transformation, emotional resilience, flourishing performance, and human potential.

Media and Interview Requests: Mynoo Maryel is available for interviews, podcasts, keynote talks, leadership forums, and media commentary on leadership, burnout culture, flourishing performance, emotional resilience, and the future of work.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mynoo Maryel