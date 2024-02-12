When A Mysterious Book of Spells Brings Adulation to A Guitar-playing New Teen at School, Is it Worth the Price?

News provided by

Electric Fern

12 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

Electric Fern presents a thrilling YA contemporary fantasy novel complete with magic, music, and high school crush drama from musician and songwriter Brian Corley

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Not all authors can say that their novel started out as a song lyric, but for musician and songwriter Brian Corley, that's exactly what happened. GILM!, his contemporary YA magical realism novel is currently being nationally released in conjunction with a new song of the same name, a collaboration with his indie rock band The Mars McClanes.

Continue Reading
Book Cover
Book Cover
Brian Corley
Brian Corley

"GILM!" the song came about during a songwriting session in which a word was sought rhyming with film. As with many creative journeys, this was just the beginning of a circuitous and cross-country writing and recording effort that ended with both a cool eclectic song and a kernel of an idea for a story about a new kid trying to impress a girl. For Corley, that kernel morphed into GILM!, his third published novel for YA readers after having received hearty praise from Publishers Weekly, BookLife, and Kirkus for his earlier books, Space Throne and Ghost Bully.

In GILM!, high school teen Geoff Smith is not happy about being the new kid at Alder High after leaving his friends and their start-up band back in Houston. With a bully on his back and his crush, Corinne, on his mind, he'd much rather have a guitar in his hands. But when his professor dad, a collector of magical oddities, brings a mysterious book of spells home, the tome could be instrumental to Geoff winning a seemingly impossible bet with Corinne.

In a whirl of notes and lyrics, Geoff unknowingly strums a cursed tune. Suddenly, his low-key life hits a high note as the melody weaves its magical chaos throughout the school. The world becomes a stage, and the students its unknowing actors—with Geoff as the star. Caught in the spell's limelight, Geoff has to make a decision. Can he break the spell before it's too late? Or will he learn the hard way that in magic, as in music, everything has its price?

GILM!, the YA novel, along with GILM! the new single by The Mars McClanes both release February 12, 2024. The novel is available wherever fine books are sold.

If you would like more information about author Brian Corley and GILM!, please contact [email protected] or visit https://brian-corley.com/.

Contact: Brian Corley
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://brian-corley.com/
Phone: 512-585-8527

SOURCE Electric Fern

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.